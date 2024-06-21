GTA 6 Trailer 2 Might Release Soon-Screenshots Before GTA Online DLC Release

According to some leaks on ‘X’, GTA 6 trailer 2 release might be just around the corner. Expectations regarding GTA 6 Trailer 2 or GTA 6 screenshots release is based on the launch of the upcoming GTA Online DLC- Bottom Dollar Bounties on 25th June 2024. Prior to this GTA Online DLC was released on December 12th, 2023 and GTA 6 trailer 1 was released one week before the DLC was launched. If the speculation stands true, then we can expect some major announcement regarding GTA 6 in this week or the coming week. Here is the post on ‘X’ by ‘TGG’:

With the GTA Online Summer DLC coming June 25, the attention once again turns to GTA 6. If (and it's a big "if") Rockstar followed December's pattern, we could get some info this week.



To recap, GTA 6's trailer was released 1 week before the GTA Online DLC on December 12.



Will… pic.twitter.com/NXqIlZ8nV7 — TGG (@TGGonYT) June 13, 2024

So, the news for the GTA 6 Trailer 2 release is based on the pattern followed by Rockstar games in the past.

GTA 6 is always in the news whether it’s the web, or any popular social media channel like ‘X’ or Facebook. This kind of popularity proves that GTA 6 is definitely the most anticipated game of the year. GTA 6 release has been confirmed in the fall of 2025 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S Consoles by Rockstar games, but the fans are always on the look out for a small glimpse of the GTA 6 world though leaks, rumours or any kind of official announcements.

Right now, what we have in hand is the GTA 6 official Trailer 1 and some interesting leaks around GTA 6 maps, trailer 2 and gameplay features, that might stand out to be true once the game is finally launched in the year 2025.

Here are some of the most interesting leaks around GTA 6

GTA 6 Map Could be Two Times the Size of GTA 5 Map with 70% Enterable Buildings

GTA 6 map is going to be big according to the leaks and this sets the game apart from other open-world, action-adventure games available in the market. GTA 5 was known for its open world map, which made the gameplay immersive for the players, but GTA 6 is being rumored to launch with a map that is going to be 2 times the size of GTA 5 map. The map will feature over 100 new locations for the players to explore and unfold. According to GTA 6 map leaks, the game will have 7 cities to explore along with 70% enterable buildings. This information is based on a rumor that revealed that the sticker behind Jason and Lucia’s car (two main protagonists of the game) showcases a map which is similar in shape to the map of Florida. The leaks could be true as locations like Ocean View Hotel and Hotel Breakwater from the leaks were an actual part of the GTA 6 official Trailer 1 also.

GTA 6 Could Take You Back to Some of the Iconic Locations from Vice City

GTA 6 has been officially confirmed to take the players back to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City. The fact that needs some thought is that despite the same location, will the players get a chance to experience the same locations in the gameplay for GTA 6? The answer to this question could be ‘Yes’ based on the leaks and the first official trailer for GTA 6.

Here are the Vice City Iconic Locations that Could Feature in GTA 6

Malibu Club

Ocean View Hotel and the iconic yellow Ocean

Ocean Drive

Little Haiti (neighborhood)

Leaf Links (golf course)

Ocean Beach, Washington Beach & South Beach

Viceport

Escobar International Airport

GTA 6 Leaked Gameplay

There are a host of gameplay event leaks around GTA 6, and even if few of them stand true, then GTA 6 is definitely going to be the most immersive game ever created.

GTA 6 Could Feature a Mysterious Gameplay

Ongoing leaks around the presence of buildings like an Abandoned Observatory, Underwater Research Facility, Abandoned Research Outpost, and the SERA Space Facility showcase a mysterious gameplay for GTA 6. Most of these locations would be a replica of real-life locations like the Kennedy Space Center. Easter eggs mystery could also add an extra mysterious flavor to the GTA 6 gameplay.

GTA 6 Could Feature Forest and Rural Events

These events could take place in locations like the Red Hill Forest which could be a large and detailed woodland area.

GTA 6 Could Feature Wingsuit Activity in the Mountain Regions of the Map

Another exciting rumor around GTA 6 is the presence of Wingsuit activity in the mountain regions. Though it is too much to ask for in a game, but presence of Georgia as a location in the game makes it look like a possibility in the game.

GTA 6 Could Feature Mini-Games

There are enough leaks around the presence of mini-games in the GTA 6 gameplay. GTA 6 could feature 3v3 basketball, basketball and football. These games could be a cool addition to the GTA 6 Online gameplay.

GTA 6 trailer 2 could feature some of these leaked events and gameplay features, and if these leaks really stand true, then the fans are in for a real treat with the final release of the game. GTA 6 right now is the most anticipated upcoming game and the gameplay features of the game will be confirmed only after the actual release of the game.

