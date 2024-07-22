Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today and MAC10 X AC80 Ring Event

Garena provides its users with Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes in the Free Fire MAX game. These Redeem codes can be used by the gamers to win and grab exciting freebies like costumes, weapons, diamonds and various other in-game items in the Free Fire MAX game. These redeem codes are published by Garena every midnight and the window for redeeming the codes is open for a limited time. Only first 500 players are eligible to grab these exciting rewards, so you need to hurry up to redeem these codes for 22nd July, 2024 in order to get access to various in-game rewards and Free Fire MAX diamonds.

Advertisment

Free Fire MAX- The Game

Free Fire MAX is a popular third-person survival shooter game where 50 players are left on an isolated island to fight and survive. You can either fight alone or you can form a squad of four with 3 other friends or players to win the game. You can use a variety of weapons like grenades and guns to fight and survive in the game. The rule for winning the game is extremely simple- To be the last player or the last team standing on the island.

Here are the Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 22nd July, 2024

Advertisment

FU1I5O3P7A9S4D2F

F7F9A3B2K6G8H1L5

FT4E9Y5U1I3O2P6A

Advertisment

FJI4GFE45TG56HG5

FP9O1I5U3Y2T8R4E

FR2D7G5T1Y8H6J4K

Advertisment

FQ9W2E1R7T5Y3U6I

FX8C3V2B9N1M6Z5L

FK3J9H5G1F7D2S4A

Advertisment

FM6N1B8V3C4X7Z9L

FL2K6J4H8G5F3D7S

FZ5X1C7V9B2N6M3Q

Advertisment

FA3S7D5F1G9H6J4K

FE2R8T6Y4U1I5O7P

Steps to Redeem the Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes

Advertisment

· You need to visit the official website for Free Fire Redeem Code Redemption- Click Here

· Now you can log in to your Free Fire MAX account using your Facebook, Twitter, Google or Apple IDs.

· Just copy and paste the mentioned codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

· After successfully embedding the codes check the game mail section for rewards.

· After the redemption is completed, it might take as long as 24 hours for the rewards to show up in the player’s in-game mail.v.

FAQ

How Can I Use Free Fire MAX redeem codes?

The redeem codes can be redeemed on the Free Fire MAX Redemption Code website using your Free Fire ID and the code.

How much time does it take for the rewards to show in a player’s in- game mail.v.?

After your codes are redeemed successfully, then it might take as long as 24 hours for the rewards to show up in your account.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes are an easy way to earn Free Fire MAX diamonds which can be used for in-game purchases. These Free Fire MAX codes are published daily by Garena, but the window to redeem the codes is open for a very limited time.

Free Fire MAX MAC10 X AC80 Ring Event

Free Fire MAX new Event Free Fire MAX MAC10 X AC80 Ring Event has been launched for the Indian server on 22nd July 2024 and will be available for the next 12 days. The players can access the event with the help of spins that can be made by using Free Fire MAX Diamonds. You need 20 diamonds to make 1 spin and 200 diamonds to make 11 spins to get the rewards.

How to access the Free Fire MAX MAC10 X AC80 Ring Event?

· Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

· Go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

· Click on MAC10 X AC80 Ring Event and make the required number of spins to get the rewards.

Free Fire MAX MAC10 X AC80 Ring Event- Rewards

· MAC10- Mind’s Eye

· AC80- Phantasmal Claws

· MAC10- Silver Iridescence

· AC80- Phantasmal Touch

· Universal Ring Token x 1

· Universal Ring Token x 2

· Universal Ring Token x 3

· Universal Ring Token x 5

· Universal Ring Token x 10

· Universal Ring Token x 100

Alternatively, the players can exchange their earned Universal Ring Tokens for different rewards in the event.

· MAC10- Mind’s Eye- 200 Universal Ring Tokens

· MAC10- Silver Iridescence- 175 Universal Ring Tokens

· MAC10- Golden Iridescence- 175 Universal Ring Tokens

· MAC10- Iron Iridescence- 150 Universal Ring Tokens

· AC80- Phantasmal Touch- 200 Universal Ring Tokens

· AC80- Phantasmal Claws- 175 Universal Ring Tokens

· AC80- Phantasmal Grasp- 150 Universal Ring Tokens

· Name Change Card- 40 Universal Ring Tokens

· Rom Card (1 Match)- 15 Universal Ring Tokens

Also Read:

PPSSPP Games Download on Android and PC-Play GTA Editions and God of War for Free (pcquest.com)

GTA Online Weekly Update July 18 to July 24, 2024-New Canis Castigator (pcquest.com)

GTA 5 APK Download- Play GTA 5 for Free on Android and PC (pcquest.com)