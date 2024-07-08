Free Fire MAX Top Up Event ‘Less is More’- Get 520 Diamonds at 60% off

Free Fire MAX is a popular third-person survival shooter game, where the players get an immersive gameplay experience because of the excellent gameplay mechanism and immersive graphics of the game. Free Fire MAX is extremely popular because of its regular game updates and exciting events that are launched from time to time. Recently, Free Fire MAX has launched a new Top Up Event ‘Less is More’ and the event is an excellent opportunity for the players to Top Up 520 Free Fire MAX diamonds at a 60% discounted price. Normally, purchasing 520 diamonds from the Free Fire MAX Top Up Center will cost you Rs.400, but with the new Top Up Event 'Less is More' you can get 520 diamonds at a discounted price of Rs. 160 (60% off).

How to Top Up 520 Free Fire MAX Diamonds for Rs. 160 in the Event ‘Less is More’?

· Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

· In the left-hand menu bar, click on the ‘Events’ icon.

· In the events section go to ‘Less is More’ Event to participate in the event.

· Here the players can use the top-up option available on their screen to top-up 520 Free Fire MAX Diamonds.

Free Fire MAX ‘Less is More’ Event Details

Less is More Event was launched by Garena for the Indian Server on 7th July, 2024 and the event is available for 6 days on the server. The event comes with bigger discounts on Free Fire MAX Top Up for 520 Diamonds, if you have lesser number of diamonds in your account- ‘Less diamonds More Discount’. Let’s see how the discount options work for you in the event:

· The moment you reach the event screen, you will find Kelly running in the reverse direction i.e. from 0% discount to 60% discount.

· The deal here is that the amount of discount you get is decided by the option where Kelly stops running.

· So, if you have 300 diamonds or more, you will not get any discount (0% discount).

· Suppose, if you have less than 300 diamonds, then you would get a discount of 20%.

· If you have less than 150 diamonds, you will get a discount of 40%.

· Finally, if you have less than 50 diamonds in your account, then you are eligible for a discount of 60% (You can Top Up 520 diamonds for Rs. 160).

Free Fire MAX Diamonds are the in-game currency for the game, and the players can use these Free Fire MAX diamonds to participate in the various Free Fire MAX 7th Anniversary events. These events come with fabulous prizes and in-game rewards, and to participate in these events you need to spin with the help of Free Fire MAX Diamonds or Gold.

Here is a list of all the current Free Fire MAX 7th Anniversary Events:

Free Fire MAX Stormer Ring Event

The event is available for the next 5 days on the Indian server, and to win rewards in the event the players need to make spins using Free Fire MAX Diamonds. 1 spin will cost you 10 Free Fire MAX Diamonds and 11 Spins will cost you 100 diamonds. The rewards for the event are Anemo Stormer Bundle Male and Female and Backpack-Anemo Holder along with various other rewards.

Free Fire MAX Train ARR Animation- Faded Wheel Event

The event is available for the next 11 days on the Indian server and you will need diamonds to make the required number of spins. To participate in the event, you first need to click on the bottom left area of the displayed prize icons to eliminate the two prizes you dislike. After that you can make your first spin with 5 diamonds and the diamonds required will increase with each draw in the event. For the first 2 spins there is a discount of 50% for the players. Prizes already obtained will not be repeated in the event. Rewards include Lore Train Rollin’, Warrior’s Spirit Weapon Loot Crate, Loot Box, Armor Crate etc.

Free Fire MAX Squad Skywing- Faded Wheel Event

To participate in the event, you first need to click on the bottom left area of the displayed prize icons to eliminate the two prizes you dislike. After that you can make your first spin with 5 diamonds and the diamonds required will increase with each draw in the event. Prizes already obtained will not be repeated in the event. Rewards include Multiplayer Skywing- Lore Train, Lightning strike Weapon Loot Crate etc.

EVO Parafal- Evo Vault Event

The players can participate in the new EVO Vault event which is available at a 50% discount offer. You will be required to use half the diamonds than what is actually needed for making spins in the event. The event is available for the Indian Server for the next 25 days, and the players can get rewards like XMB- Destiny Guardian, M1887- Sterling Conqueror, Parafel- Lore Cyclone, and Groza- Bang! Popbalster.

Free Fire MAX is an immersive game that comes with regular updates and events. The players can now participate in the new Free Fire MAX Top Up Event and top up 520 diamonds for just Rs. 160 to participate in all the exciting 7th Anniversary Events.

