GTA 6 Features that are Just Awesome-Fishing, Pawn Shops and More

GTA 6 fans are busy looking for any new information about the game, and this new information could be about anything related to GTA 6 like the trailer 2 release date, map, or gameplay features. GTA 6 is being positioned as the most immersive game ever created, and this fact actually contributes to the huge popularity of the game on the web and popular social media channels like X. Since, the release of the first official trailer for GTA 6, speculations around the features, graphics and gameplay of the game have gained enough momentum in the gaming community.

Advertisment

According to certain leaks, GTA 6 will have some exciting gameplay features that will set it apart from other popular games in the GTA Series.

GTA 6- Inventory

Just like the game Red Dead Redemption 2, the players can carry only a certain number of weapons in GTA 6. The players would get separate slots for different inventory items in the game. The cool part about the inventory in GTA 6 is ‘Shared Inventory’. Shared Inventory means that you can share weapons with other characters in the game. The best part is that not only the weapons, but drinks and food items can also be shared in the game.

Advertisment

GTA 6- More places to Enter While Playing the Game

GTA 5, the most popular game in the GTA series lacks this feature, as there are lesser number of enterable buildings in GTA 5. GTA 6 offers an improvement in terms of this feature when compared to other Rockstar games like Red Dead Redemption 2 or GTA 5, as GTA 6 is supposed to feature more than 70% enterable buildings in the game.

GTA 6- Vehicles Customization

Advertisment

According to the leaks Rockstar games has taken vehicle customization to another level in the game GTA 6. The car interiors in GTA 6 will feature detailed and dynamic animations, and also the vehicles will have an interactive gas break and clutch pedal. The players would be able to adjust the steering wheel position, rear-view mirror position, and the arm-rest position and the seats can also be reclined. Awesome! Isn’t it, as this feature will definitely blur the line between the virtual world and real world in thr game. All these features would be easily customizable in the game, because as soon as your playable character enters the car, you would be able to see a menu on your screen that would allow customization of the vehicle.

GTA 6 Could Feature Fishing as an Activity

Fishing as an activity was demanded by GTA 5 fans in the game, but the game still doesn't have it. GTA 6 on the other hand is supposed to come with Fishing as an activity, where the players will get an opportunity to grab their fishing rod and enjoy some relaxing time by the water. The players can castt their lines in a variety of stunning locations ranging from lakes to rivers.

Advertisment

GTA 6 Could Feature Pawn Shops

GTA 6 will feature Pawn shops according to the leaks. The players can take random items in the game and pawn them at different shops to make some extra cash.

GTA 6 Could Feature a Witness and Police Recognition System

Advertisment

GTA 6 is supposed to feature a Witness and police Recognition System like the one we had in Red Dead Redemption 2.

GTA 6 will Feature Awesome Interiors that No One Has Ever Seen Before

Advertisment

GTA 6 is supposed to feature insane interiors that would not be a repetition of any interiors you would have seen in the past in any GTA Series game. When a player walks into a house in the heart of Vice City in GTA 6 then the player is sure to experience a unique set of interiors that includes the rooms, hallway, and furniture of the house. Here is a YouTube Video that will help you understand the technology behind the excellent GTA 6 interiors.

GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated upcoming games and the fans are looking forward to the final release of the game. GTA 6 leaks and rumors are just speculations around the gameplay features of the game, and the actual story and details will unfold after the final release of the game.

Also Read:

Advertisment

How to Download PPSSPP Games on Android and PC-Play GTA Editions and God of War for Free (pcquest.com)

Free Fire MAX Online Play- Play Free Fire MAX On Android (pcquest.com)

GTA 5 APK Download- Play GTA 5 for Free on Android and PC (pcquest.com)