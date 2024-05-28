Free Fire Max Update 2024-Legendary Paradox and New Moco Store Event

Garena keeps the users engaged with the game Free Fire MAX with regular updates and events. Free Fire MAX Update 2024 features events like Legendary Paradox Event and New Moco Store Event which offer premium collectibles to the players. Let’s take a deep dive into the various rewards offered by the Free Fire MAX Legendary Paradox Event and New Moco Store Event.
Free Fire MAX Moco Store Event 2024
Free Fire MAX Moco Store Event was launched on May 26th 2024 and the players can access the Moco Store in the game for the next 13 days. The event offers guaranteed rewards to the players, and the grand highlight of the event is the Ultimate Achiever Fist and Miraculous Fist for players. To collect these cool fist skins, the players need to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds for the number of spins they make in the event.
How to Access the Rewards in the Free Fire MAX Moco Event 2024?
· Open Free Fire MAX on your device.
· Go to Luck Royale Section in the left-hand bar menu and click on ‘Moco Store’.
· Now, select one preferred item each from the available Grand Prize and Bonus Prize Pool for free.
· Click on ‘Confirm’.
· Now you need to spin maximum six times to get the 'Grand Prize' in the event.
· First spin will cost you 9 diamonds and the price will increase with every subsequent spin you make.
· The prizes are never repeated and this allows the players to get all the items available in the prize pool.
Rewards for the Moco Store Event 2024
The players can choose one item each from the Grand Prize Pool and Bonus Prize Pool in the Moco Store Event 2024 for free.
Grand Prize Pool
· Fist – The Ultimate Achievement- The Ultimate Achiever Fist comes with amazing features like attack effect, elimination announcement and show feature in the lobby.
· Woof Pro Catcher Bundle
· Parafal – Persian Skill
· Fist – Miraculous
· Fiendish Foxtel Bundle
· Plasma – Darkrose Lurker
Bonus Prize Pool
· Katana – 1001 Nights
· Spectral Guide Pet Skin Bundle
· Backpack – Yeti Buddy
· Bat – The Hand of the Winners
· Party Rocky Bundle
· Loot Box – Heaven Warrior
After the players have selected two free items from the Moco Store, they can move on to making spins in order to get the Grand Prize for the event.
The Final Grand Prize for the Moco Store Event 2024
Cube Fragment
Collect 100 pieces to exchange them for a Magic Cube.
Violet Fear (Charge Buster) Weapon Loot Crate
Open to receive Random Gun Skin (Charge Buster) from the Violet Fear Weapon Loot Crate. The Reload Speed and Range of the gun skin has been increased and the Accuracy has been decreased.
Loot Box- Haven Warrior
PLASMA- Darkrose Lurker
Accuracy and Damage has been increased and maximum speed has been decreased.
Gold Royale Voucher
Used in Luck Royale.
Luck Royale Voucher
Used to spin for exciting prizes.
Free Fire MAX Legendary Paradox Event 2024- How to Get the Dark Paradox Bundle?
The Legendary Paradox Event was launched in Free Fire MAX Indian server on 24th May, 2024 and it will last in the game for the next 13 days. The event comes with various set of rewards, but the main attraction of the event is the ‘Dark Paradox Bundle’, as it comes with its own set of exclusive features. The only deal here is that the players need to spend their Free Fire MAX Diamonds in order to get the exclusive rewards.
Features of the Dark Paradox Bundle
Dark Paradox Bundle comes with various features like:
· Arrival Animation
· Fall
· Jump Over Window
· Duo Emote
· Look Changer
How to Get the ‘Dark Paradox Bundle’ in the Free Fire MAX Legendary Paradox Event 2024?
· Open Free Fire MAX on your device.
· Go to Luck Royale Section in the left-hand bar menu and click on ‘Legendary Paradox’.
· One spin will cost you 20 Free Fire MAX diamonds and 11 spins will cost you 200 diamonds.
· The withdrawn rewards will go to the event backpack. Collect the items or exchange three unwanted items to get another reward.
Prize Pool for the Legendary Paradox Event 2024
· Dark Paradox Bundle
· Paradox Token
· Parang- Paradoxical Slicer
· The Paradox Avatar
· The Paradox Banner
· Ring Voucher
· Luck Royale Voucher
· Gold Royale Voucher
· Cube Fragment
· Santa’s Choice Weapon Loot Crate
· Swagger Ownage Weapon Loot Crate
· Imp-Heads Weapon Loot Crate
· Cheetah weapon Loot Crate
· Red Samurai Weapon Loot Crate
Apart from the above-mentioned prizes the players can also redeem their Paradox Tokens to get the rewards they want. Here are the requirements for redeeming the Paradox Tokens for Rewards.
· Dark Paradox Bundle: 5 Paradox Tokens
· Paradox Mask: 4 Paradox Tokens
· Parang – Paradox Slicer: 3 Paradox Tokens
· Paradox Avatar: 2 Paradox Tokens
· Paradox Banner: 1 Paradox Token
Free Fire MAX Update 2024 features events like the New Moco Store Event and the Legendary Paradox Event. The events will be there for the Indian server for a limited period of time, so the players need to hurry up and get the rewards they want to make their gameplay even more immersive and interesting.
