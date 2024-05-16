Free Fire MAX Paradox Event Launches on 17th May 2024-Event Unveiled

Free Fire MAX Paradox teaser is out on all the social media handles, and the event will finally launch for the Indian server on 17th May 2024. The social media post for Free Fire MAX Paradox Event says “The paradox teaser is out! Are you excited about the upcoming event? Let's dive into the mystery together!

Advertisment

Free Fire MAX Paradox Event

Free Fire Max Paradox event is all set to launch on the 17th of May 2024 for the Free Fire Max India, Bangladesh and Singapore servers. The event is unique as will take the players through a journey through space and time, where excitement, challenges and exclusive rewards are waiting to be unfolded. So, get ready to dive into the mysterious world of Paradox event.

What is Free Fire MAX Paradox Event?

Advertisment

Free Fire MAX Paradox Mega Event is coming for all servers, while the Free Fire MAX Paradox Ring- Legendary Katana Event is coming exclusively for Bangladesh, Europe, Singapore and India servers. Free Fire MAX Paradox event is an event full of adventure, mystery, and epic rewards for the players. The players need to unfold the secrets of time and space in the event, and this awesome journey will help them unravel various legendary rewards and treasures.

Free Fire MAX Paradox Event Details and Rewards

17th May- Paradox Mega Event - Warrior-O-the wisp bundle + Gloo Wall - Token tower

Advertisment

18th May- Paradox Throne Skywing + Paradox Box Backpack - Hyperbook theme - Faded Wheel

22nd May- Paradox Enforcement AK47 - Hyperbook theme - Ring Event

24th May- Paradox Legendary Bundle - Token Tower

Advertisment

25th May- Infinite Paradox Gloo Wall - Hyperbook theme – TopUp

Exclusive Rewards for the Free Fire MAX Paradox Event

Every Free Fire MAX New Event comes with exclusive rewards and Free Fire MAX Paradox event also has its own set of exclusive rewards that can be earned by the players in the game.

Advertisment

· Room Card

· Mask skin

· Little Paradise Emote

Advertisment

· Spash 12 skin

· Parang- Paradoxical Slicer

· Grenade- Paradoxical Impact

Advertisment

· Kairos Character

· Paradox Face-paint

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Paradox Event

· Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

· Go to the ‘Events’ section in the left-hand bar menu.

· Click on ‘Paradox Event’.

Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event May 2024

Free Fire MAX has recently launched a new Evo Vault Event which can be accessed through the Free Fire MAX Luck Royale section. The event guarantees an Evo gun as a reward in 50 spins or less and is available for the Indian server for the next 16 days. The players will also receive Evo Tokens if they win an Evo gun they own.

How to get Rewards in the Evo Vault Event?

The rewards earned in the Evo Vault Event are purely luck based, and you need to use your Free Fire MAX diamonds to make the spin. 1 spin will cost you 20 diamonds and 11 spins will cost you 200 diamonds.

Rewards for the Free Fire Max Evo Vault Event May 2024

· MPS Platinum Divinity

· Scar-Megalodon Alpha

· M1014- Green Flame Draco

· Thompson- Cindered Colossus

· Armor Crate

· Cindered Colossus (Thompson) Crate

· Gold Royale Voucher

· Platinum Divinity (MPS) Token Crate

· Secret Clue- A treasure map left behind by a secret organization. It has different effects in BR and CS.

· Bonfire- Get 2 bonfires at the start of the match. Bonfire regenerates 5 HP and 20 EP per second.

· Green Flame Draco (M1014) Token Crate

· Luck Royale Voucher

How to Access the Evo Vault Event?

· Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

· Go to the Luck Royale Section in the left-hand bar.

· Click on Evo Vault.

Also Read:

Free Fire MAX Event 2024 - Play to Earn Gold with Summer Gold Drop (pcquest.com)

GTA 6 Trailer 2, Screenshots and Pre-Order Announcement Expected (pcquest.com)

Free Fire MAX Online Play- Play Free Fire MAX On Android (pcquest.com)

PPSSPP Games Download -Play GTA Editions and God of War PPSSPP Games on Android (pcquest.com)

·