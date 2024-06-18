Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 18th June 2024-Grab Free Gun Skins

Garena provides its users with Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes in the Free Fire MAX game. These Redeem codes can be used by the gamers to win and grab exciting freebies like costumes, weapons, diamonds and various other in-game items in the Free Fire MAX game. These redeem codes are published by Garena every midnight and the window for redeeming the codes is open for a limited time. Only first 500 players are eligible to grab these exciting rewards, so you need to hurry up to redeem these codes for 18 June 2024 in order to earn Free Fire MAX diamonds and exclusive gun skins for free.

Free Fire MAX- The Game

Free Fire MAX is a popular third-person survival shooter game where 50 players are left on an isolated island to fight and survive. You can either fight alone or you can form a squad of four with 3 other friends or players to win the game. You can use a variety of weapons like grenades and guns to fight and survive in the game. The rule for winning the game is extremely simple- To be the last player or the last team standing on the island.

Here are the Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 18 June 2024

V7N8C3SB1D2F6G5H

J9S8X4Z2L3KS7M6N

Q1R4T5Y6U8SI9O7P

A2S3SD4F5G6H7J8K

L9Z8X7C6V5BC4N3M

Q1PC2O3I4U5Y6T7R

W8E9R7T6Y5U4I3CO

A2S3CD4F5G6H7J8K

L9Z8X7C6V5BC4N3M

Q1P2O83I4U5Y6T7R

W8E9R7T6Y5U4I38O

B2N3M4OK5L6J7H8G

F9D8S7A6Q5W4EO3R

T8Y7U6I5O4P3OZ2X

C1V2BO3N4M5L6K7J

H8G7F86D5S4A3Q2W

P1O2I3U4Y5T86R7E

X88Z7C6V5B4N3M2L

K9J8H7G6F5D48S3A

Steps to Redeem the Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes

You need to visit the official website for Free Fire Redeem Code Redemption- Click Here

Now you can log in to your Free Fire MAX account using your Facebook, Twitter, Google or Apple IDs.

Just copy and paste the mentioned codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

After successfully embedding the codes check the game mail section for rewards.

After the redemption is completed, it might take as long as 24 hours for the rewards to show up in the player’s in-game mail.v.

FAQ

How Can I Use Free Fire MAX redeem codes?

The redeem codes can be redeemed on the Free Fire MAX Redemption Code website using your Free Fire ID and the code.

How much time does it take for the rewards to show in a player’s in- game mail.v.?

After your codes are redeemed successfully, then it might take as long as 24 hours for the rewards to show up in your account.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes are an easy way to earn Free Fire MAX diamonds which can be used for in-game purchases. These Free Fire MAX codes are published daily by Garena, but the window to redeem the codes is open for a very limited time.

