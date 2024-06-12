Free Fire MAX Update 2024-The Heroic Carry Up and M60 X P90 Ring Event

Free Fire MAX is a popular battle royale game that is well-known for its regular updates and events. Every event in the game comes with a new set of rewards for the players, which makes the gameplay even more immersive and interesting. Recently Free Fire MAX has launched two new events for the Indian Server, The Heroic Carry Up Event and the M60 X P90 Ring Event
Heroic Carry Up Event 2024
Heroic carry Up Event is available for the BR and CS matches and the players need to join either a BR team or a CS team in order to participate in the event. The event will run for the Indian server from 24th May to 30th June.
Here is an Official Facebook Post on the Heroic Carry Up Event
Find Your carry and join the Heroic Carry Up Event Now! 🌟 Gear up, team up, and rise to the challenge! 🏆 Are you ready to carry your squad to victory? #Booyah #FreeFireMAX #NewEventsPosted by Garena Free Fire on Thursday, June 6, 2024
Here is How You can Participate in the Heroic Carry Up Event 2024
Carries and Rookies- Details
· If you are currently at ‘Heroic Rank’ you are eligible to become a ‘Carry’.
· If you currently not at ‘Heroic’, you are eligible to become a ‘Rookie’.
· Rookies need to either join a team or apply to a random team to get started with the event.
· Carries can create their own team, recruit Rookies and help them move to Heroic.
How Can the Carries Participate in the Heroic Carry Up Event?
· The players who want to participate in the event, need to assemble a team of up to 15 members.
· They need to log in daily for rewards.
· Alternatively, the players can also choose to invite their friends via in-game mail.
· Then they can move on to either Approving or Rejecting ‘Join’ requests.
· The Carries need to play at least 18 matches with a Rookie to earn points.
· When the Rookie ranks up, they can climb to the top of the leaderboard.
How Can the Rookies Participate in the Heroic Carry Up Event?
· Log in daily for a reward.
· Rookies can choose to leave a team anytime and their progress resumes at their current rank when they join a new team.
· The Rookies get the opportunity to win a permanent Gun Skin, if they manage to climb from Gold to Heroic and have played 18 matches with their Carry.
FAQ
· Who is eligible to create a team in the Heroic Carry Up Event
Players who are currently at least Heroic rank in BR/CS- Ranked are eligible to create a team in the Heroic carry Up Event.
· Who is eligible to be invited to the team?
Players who are currently not at least Heroic Rank in the BR/CS-Ranked can join a team in the respective match.
Free Fire MAX- M60 X P90 Ring Event
Free Fire MAX M60 X P90 Ring Event lets you battle in style by unlocking stunning gun skins and the event will run for the Indian server for the next two weeks. To participate in this new M60 X P90 event the players need to make spins using their Free Fire MAX diamonds. 1 spin will cost you 20 diamonds and 11 spins will cost you 200 diamonds.
How to Access the Free Fire MAX- M60 X P90 Ring Event 2024?
· Open Free Fire MAX on your device.
· Go to the ‘Luck Royale’ section in the left-hand bar.
· Now go to M60 X P90 Ring Event.
· Spin with the help of Free Fire MAX diamonds to get the rewards.
Rewards for the Free Fire MAX- M60 X P90 Ring Event
· P90-Tune Blaster (Orange)
· P90- Genetic Equalizer
· M60- Azure Stormbringer
· M60- Attack-o’-the-Wisp
· Universal Ring Token x 1
· Universal Ring Token x 2
· Universal Ring Token x 3
· Universal Ring Token x 5
· Universal ring Token x 10
· Universal Ring Token x 100
Alternatively, the players can exchange their Universal Ring Tokens for various rewards.
Here are the rewards that can be earned in exchange for Universal Ring Tokens in the event
· P90- Tune Blaster (Orange) - 200 Universal Ring Tokens
· P90- Tune Blaster (Red)- 200 Universal Ring Tokens
· P90- Tune Blaster (Green)- 175 Universal Ring Tokens
· P90- Tune Blaster (Blue)- 175 Universal Ring Tokens
· P90- Genetic Equalizer- 200 Universal Ring Tokens
· M60- Azure Stormbringer- 200 Universal Tokens
· M60- Frost Sabertooth- 200 Universal Tokens
· M60- Volcanic White- 200 Universal Ring Tokens
Free Fire MAX update 2024 gets new rewards and in-game items for the players. The players can access these events and get the rewards they want.
