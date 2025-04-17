This Steam game is free right now — but there’s a catch (and you’ll want to know it).

One Week Only: Steam Users Can Get AtmaSphere for Free

Steam has given users the 2018 indie game AtmaSphere for free download and to keep. But there’s a catch: this is only until April 23, when it goes back to paid. AtmaSphere, a minimalist puzzle-platformer from Mazen Games published by GrabTheGames, is about rolling a ball—Ballard—through medieval levels with all sorts of hazards (traps that kill you, flimsy wooden walkways, and diamonds to collect).

Your goal is to impress Ballerina and get Ballard to his own home. No swords, no dragons, just gravity, momentum, and precision.

Steam Deck Compatibility? Who Knows

PC players can download and play the game with no issues, but Steam Deck users are in the dark. Valve has marked the game as “Unknown,” which means the game may work perfectly or not at all on Steam Deck. It’s a gamble.

So if you plan to play on the Deck, be prepared for some trial and error. Or maybe wait for community feedback in the coming days.

Good Reviews for a Simple Game

Despite the simple concept, AtmaSphere has a “Very Positive” rating on Steam, with 82% of 215 reviews being positive. The praise is mostly for the fun mechanics and realistic ball physics.

One top review says:

“AtmaSphere is a ball-rolling game, and it was fun. The physics was realistic, and I just loved moving the ball. Felt like a parkour game. Didn’t expect to have so much fun rolling a ball. Recommended!”

This is a common theme: the game doesn’t overstay its welcome, with most playthroughs taking 2-5 hours.

Why should you get it?

If you like indie games that are short, fun, and don’t have complicated stories (and/or rules), then AtmaSphere might be a nice little time waster while you wait for your bigger games. It’s light, a bit frustrating (but really you can only go so many ways down the paths because of their thinness and traps), and just enough to keep you going.

And a bonus? It’s free right now. If you want to get the game, all you have to do is vandalize its Steam page to get it in your library before April 23. Who can complain about free?!



