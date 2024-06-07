GTA 6 Trailer 2 Expected by August 2024-Could Feature Wingsuit Activity Gameplay

The news around GTA 6 Trailer 2 is everywhere on the web, including all the major social media channels. A post on ‘X’ by ‘the user ‘EchoeWeb’ states that “Current rumors suggest that GTA 6 Trailer 2 is expected sometime between May and August 2024. This prediction comes from X (formerly Twitter) users SynthPotato and GTAVI_Countdown, and is based on Rockstar’s pre-release marketing for their previous games as well as Take-Two CFO Lainie Goldstein’s comments concerning the company’s forecast for fiscal year 2025.”

Here is the post on ‘X’ on GTA 6 Trailer 2 Release Date Speculation

GTA 6 release date window, trailers, and latest Rockstar Games news



Here's what we know about the Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) GTA 6 release date, the new GTA 6 trailer, and all story and gameplay details revealed so far.



When is GTA 6 coming out? Given how many years it… pic.twitter.com/l1bq0h4TxT — EchoeWeb (@Echoeweb) May 17, 2024

If the analysis on the Rockstar games timeline stands true, then the third trailer might release in December 2024, and a substantial gameplay trailer before the final release of the game might drop in around February 2025. Though these leaks are just based on analysis from the data gathered in the past and the actual release dates might differ for all the trailers.

So, the second trailer for the most anticipated game of the year, GTA 6 might be just around the corner. Recently, a fan made trailer for GTA 6 was recreated with Franklin, Trevor, and Michael as the protagonists and this trailer gained huge popularity on all the social media channels. This explains the popularity of the highly-anticipated game, GTA 6, even before its release in the fall of 2025.

GTA 6 Trailer 1 recreated with Franklin, Trevor, and Michael as the protagonists



Credit: Jantsuu pic.twitter.com/e0lYzQdCz3 — GTA 6 Intel (@GTA6Intel) April 29, 2024

GTA 6- New Characters

GTAForums revealed in a detailed document on GTA 6 that apart from the two main protagonists Jason and Lucia in the game, there will be several other characters like Wyman, Dre, Sam, Kai, Billy and Zach. While Jason and Lucia the two main protagonists are a couple, the other characters in the game are either friends or new contacts in the game.

GTA 6- New Gameplay Leaks

GTA 6- Expected New Locations

According to a video on YouTube GTA 6 might feature an Abandoned Observatory, Underwater Research Facility, and an Abandoned Research Outpost. The gameplay of GTA 6 will be mysterious with exciting mysteries to unfold. Most of these locations could be a replication of actual or real locations, and the game could feature a replica location for places like The Kennedy Space Centre. The underwater facility could be the new Mount Chiliad Mystery and the leaks about the hidden Easter Eggs could showcase a unique mystery like one in the Jurassic Park movie.

GTA 6 could also feature barns in the country side, where the players can get treasures like a rare or forgotten car that has been forgotten for years. Inclusion of Red Hill Forest as a location is another speculation and this location would be a large detailed woodland much bigger than the one you saw in GTA 5.

GTA 6- Expected New Activities and Sports

One of the biggest leaks around the gameplay could be the presence of Wingsuit activity, but the leaks also suggest that this could be an extremely ambitious plan for the GTA 6 gameplay.

Other gameplay leaks for GTA 6 revolve around various sports activities like the 3vs Basketball mini game, Bowling (a mini game present in GTA 4 gameplay), Gym etc.

Though the leaks around GTA 6 still need official confirmation, the fact that stands true is that GTA 6 is definitely going to be the most promising upcoming game in the entire GTA series. The game promises to deliver an excellent, immersive experience and will take the players back to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City on an exciting, new action based adventure.

