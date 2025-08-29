Ghost of Yōtei Officially Goes Gold and is All Set to Launch on October 2, 2025

In a recent post on ‘X’, ‘Sucker Punch Productions’ has posted that “Ghost of Yōtei has officially gone gold. We're so excited to finally have reached this milestone and can't wait for everyone to experience the beauty of Ezo on October 2nd.” The game is going gold refers to the fact that the game will release on time, and that the chances of any delay are extremely low.

Here is the post on 'X' by the user 'Sucker Punch Productions':

Ghost of Yōtei has officially gone gold! 🥳



We're so excited to finally have reached this milestone and can't wait for everyone to experience the beauty of Ezo on October 2nd.



Pre-order now: https://t.co/vztS3ECbnDpic.twitter.com/Ul7JiyPsSx — Sucker Punch Productions (@SuckerPunchProd) August 28, 2025

Ghost of Yōtei- Release Platforms

Ghost of Yōtei would be available exclusively on PS5 from October 2, 2025. Pre-orders for the game are now open with the Standard Edition for $69.99 and the Digital Deluxe Edition for $79.99. Players who purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition of the game will receive the Snake Armor, a Sword Kit, a Charm, the Digital Deluxe Armor dye, and Digital Deluxe Horse and Saddle. Ghost of Yōtei is not coming to Xbox as of now. Even its prequel Ghost of Tsushima is still not available on Xbox, so it looks like the chances of Ghost of Yōtei coming to Xbox are also very low.

Ghost of Yōtei- New Firearms Combat Trailer

Recently, a new trailer for the Firearms gameplay of Ghost of Yōtei has been released officially. The fans love the trailer and they also like the fighting style of the main protagonist ‘Atsu’ in the game. Ghost of Yōtei is set 300 years after the popular game Ghost of Tsushima. Set in 1600s rural Japan, the game follows the story of a haunted, lone mercenary named Atsu. Thirsty for revenge, she travels through the beautiful, rugged terrain of Norther Japan, hunting those who killed her family many years ago.

The new trailer shows enhanced combat system, as it showcases the role of firearms in the combat. The trailer reveals that the guns in the game are extremely powerful, as a single shot has the capability to kill many enemies in one go. Guns seem to have a reload time, and the players will have to use a strategy to hide or move away from the scene, while reloading their guns.

Ghost of Yōtei will come with some new combat techniques that will make the game look exclusive. Also, the game is set to release on the officially announced date and that’s a big relief for the fans.

