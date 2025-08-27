Naruto Ninja Heroes 3 PPSSPP Download-Play the Game on Your Android Device

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Heroes 3 is the sixth instalment in the Ultimate Ninja Series, and it features the same brash Naruto Uzumaki as the protagonist of the game. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Heroes 3 narrates the story of a young, energetic Ninja who had left Hidden Village two and a half years ago for rigorous training. On his return Naruto realizes that while he was gone for training, everyone else had risen up the rank. Ultimate Ninja Heroes 3 for the PlayStation Portable (PSP) features a good mix of some old-fashioned brawls and side-scrolling missions, with a solid line-up of all your favorite characters from the Naruto world. You can now play this popular PSP game on your Android device with the help of PPSSPP emulator download. PPSSPP emulator helps you to play the PSP .ISO Compressed Zip File of the game on your Android device with ease.

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Heroes 3 PPSSPP- Story

The main feature of the game is the Master Road, which provides you with a story-driven experience, where you get to follow Naruto Shippuden storyline up to the Hidan and Kakazu arc. The game follows Naruto Shippuden story mid-way through Sasuke’s ark, but it also features an original storyline, where you get to fight against a new enemy group, known as the Leaf Anbu. The group fights rather well, and their motive is to use their visual prowess to grab some secrets from the village and then use them for some dangerous missions. Kakashi and Naruto need to stop them, but then Naruto needs to know the truth behind all of it.

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Heroes 3 PPSSPP- Gameplay

The gameplay involves 50 playable characters including young Kakashi and Obito Uchiha. As you progress, you can unlock more characters in the game. Every mission in the game comes with a win condition, and you get an opportunity to fight against one or four opponents in one go. You earn ninja points for completing each mission in the game, and these ninja points can be used to purchase ninjutsu moves, tactics, and collectibles. The story of the game is voice acted, and the graphics and visuals of the game are excellent. The game is a 2D fighter where you challenge your opponent with ninja techniques like ninjutsu and taijutsu. Missions that can be played cooperatively are indicated by an icon in the map menu, so you can team up with up to two friends via ad hoc and battle your way to victory.

Steps to Download Naruto Ninja Heroes 3 PPSSPP game on Your Android Device

Click on the ‘Download Now’ button of the Naruto Ninja Heroes 3 PSP ISO (Compressed ZIP File for Android)- Click Here

Now download and install the Zarchiver Pro APK 2023 from the Google Play Store- Click Here

Download and install the PPSSPP Gold Emulator from Google Play Store- Click Here

Open it after the installation and then exit to create a PSP folder in the file manager automatically.

Now, move the downloaded Naruto Ninja Heroes 3 compressed PSP Games ISO file to your SD card.

Extract the Zip file with the help of a zip application and customize the settings of your game.

Open the downloaded PPSSPP emulator and locate the extracted game file ‘Naruto Ninja Heroes 3’ on your device.

Click on the game icon and start playing the game on your Android Device.

Naruto Ninja Heroes 3 PPSSPP File Details

Name of the File: Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Heroes 3 PPSSPP File

File Size: 1.13 GB

FAQ

What is the PSP File Size of the Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Heroes 3?

The game is 1.3GB on PSP.

Can we choose two Tactics in Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Heroes 3 PPSSPP?

No, you can choose only one Tactic at a time. You have to use your strategic gaming skills in order to decide what works best in any situation.

Do we always play as Naruto in Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Heroes 3 PPSSPP game?

No, the game has 50 playable characters and you can choose which one to play as and when you progress through the game.

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Heroes 3 can be now played as a PPSSPP game. You just need to download the PPSSPP emulator from the Google Play Store, as this emulator will help you to run the PSP .ISO Compressed Zip File of the game on your device.

