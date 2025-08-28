PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for September 2025 are Here, but are the Fans Happy?

PlayStation Plus has announced its monthly line up of games for September 2025, and the new games would be playable from September 2, 2025. The games are only available to the PlayStation Plus members and the games for the month of September include Psychonauts 2, Stardew Valley and Viewfinder.

Psychonauts 2- PS4

The protagonist of the game ‘Psychonauts 2’, a trained acrobat and powerful young psychic, realizes his lifelong dream of joining the international psychic espionage organization known as the Psychonauts. There he gets to know that the Psychic Super Spies are in trouble, as their leader hasn’t been the same since he was rescued from a kidnapping. Also, there is an intruder hiding in the headquarters. Combining quirky missions and mysterious conspiracies, Psychonauts 2 is a platform-adventure game with cinematic style and tons of customizable psychic powers.

Stardew Valley- PS4

Fans love the game, as it takes you to your grandfather’s old farm plot in Stardew Valley, which you have inherited from him. You are set to begin your new life in a valley which now lies in shambles, where you are armed with hand-me-down tools and little money. Your job is tough as you need to make a home for yourself in this valley full of opportunities that you need to discover.

Viewfinder - PS4, PS5

Viewfinder is a first-person puzzle game, where you use an instant camera to challenge perception, redefine reality and reshape the world. You can bring photos, paintings, sketches and postcards to life as you reshape reality and slowly uncover the surprising mysteries that lie behind this colourful world.

PS Plus Subscription- Are the Fans Happy with the Games?

Recently, there have been many stories on the web, where logical comparisons between PS Plus Line Up for 2025 and Day 1 Launch under Xbox Game Pass has been a hot topic for discussion. The details reveal that Xbox has had a pretty interesting line-up of games for 2025. Gears of War: Reloaded, Hollow Knight Silksong, and Ninja Gaiden 4 are some much-awaited games that are coming to Xbox Game Pass. India Jones and the Great Circle also came to Xbox Game Pass as Day 1 release. The price of PS Plus subscription has been increased and even the PS5 consoles have become expensive in the US. With this kind of price hike, players need some relief in the form of a better monthly games line-up for the PS Plus subscription, as it helps them to get more value from the money they have invested in the company. PS Plus games are not bad, and some of them like the latest game Stardew Valley is loved by a lot of fans, but PS Plus needs to add more quality to its subscription. One of the fans on gaming subreddit has posted “Psychonauts is incredible, the sequel was worth the wait.” Another fan has posted “It’s definitely nowhere near as good as game pass and they keep taking their own first party games off the catalogue, yet they're constantly increasing the price”.

So, fans have mixed reaction on PS Plus subscription vs Xbox Game Pass. But one has to understand that Sony has a very loyal base of customers, who will not move on to some other subscription plan for a few good games. PS Plus is premium subscription plan, but will Sony will make efforts to beat the competition in the market?

