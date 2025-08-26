PS5 Price Reduced in China, but Price Hike in The US Could Happen Again-Rumors

PS5 Price increase in the US has been attributed by Sony to the challenging economic environment. Another reason behind this price increase is the tariffs and the result is the price hike before the start of the holiday season in the US. PlayStation 5 was launched at $499 for the Standard version and $399 for the digital-only version, but now Sony has increased the prices of the Standard version to $549.99, digital-only version at $499.99 and PS5 Pro at $749.99. But it looks like the price hike is not going to stop here. An analyst from Circana, Mat Piscatella has warned that “We may see console prices rise more”.

This has posted on ‘X’ by the user, “Hunter’ and here is the post:

We may see console prices rise more, warns Circana analyst Mat Piscatella



He said this in reference to the PS5 recent price increase in the US



See post (bsky): https://t.co/c7MCpYgSh7pic.twitter.com/Hmw2F9gNE7 — Hunter 🎮 (@NextGenPlayer) August 25, 2025

Now the fans on gaming subreddit have an opinion that even if the tariffs are removed, the prices of PlayStation consoles will never go down. Some of them are expecting a small discount going live during the Black Friday Sale or the Holiday Season, but there are no chances that they might go down forever. Earlier the fans used to wait for console prices to get cheaper over time after the launch, but now they feel that the cheapest price option that is available to them is the price of the console at launch. So, a lot of them would purchase the console in this Holiday season, if they really need it.

PlayStation 5 Prices Rumored to be Discounted in China

Another rumor on gaming subreddit states that “Sony is discounting the PS5 through the end of the month, with the PS5 Digital Edition priced at RMB 2,799 ($390) and the PS5 Disc Edition priced at RMB 3,399 ($470). This is to coincide with the release of Lost Soul Aside (Aug 29).” The rumor gives the reason behind this as “No Tariffs in China”. The comments on this post reveal how frustrated the fans are with the rising prices of PlayStation consoles because of tariffs.

PlayStation blog states that “The recommended retail prices for PlayStation 5 accessories remain unchanged, and we have no other price changes to announce for additional markets’, and from this we can safely assume that prices of PlayStation consoles in other markets including India will not see a hike very soon. But, if the discounted PlayStation 5 rumor for China stands true, then will other markets also get the same benefit?

Markets are volatile right now because of loads of economic uncertainties, and the fans who really want to purchase a PlayStation 5 console should do it now. You can wait for the Black Friday Sale and the Holiday Season Sale, which will start very soon and that could be the best time to purchase a console, as that is when you can expect some reduced prices from Sony.

