God of War Dev Santa Monica’s Upcoming Game is Not a New IP or a Sci-Fi, Says Insider

God of War Games have been fan’s favorite for many years now, and since the release of the last game in the series, God of War Ragnarok, the fans have been waiting for the next game in the series. There have been enough rumors on the web about the next God of War being based on Egyptian mythology, but none of them have received any confirmation from the developer, Santa Monica Studio.

Santa Monica’s Next Big Project- New Rumors

Now, a new set of rumors have started on the web and the rumors are based on a post by a reputable insider, Jason Schreier on ResetEra. He has posted “Why does everybody think Barlog's game is a new IP?” Cory Barlog is the director of the God of War (2018), and he is supposedly the one who is directing the next big project for Santa Monica Studio.

Santa Monica’s Next Big Game- A Sci-Fi Adventure?

Jason Schreier has also revealed that “I'll put it this way: it's not a new IP but it might feel like one. Maybe that's why people are confused. Please don't ask me more questions about this - if I wind up reporting more information at any point in the future it'll be in an article, not on a forum. I can also confirm that Ashhong knows what they are talking about. And that the sci-fi stuff (that people have apparently believed for years now?) is nonsense.”

So, there have been rumors that Santa Monica’s upcoming big game would be a Sci-Fi adventure, but Jason Schrier has made it very clear that there is no possibility of any Sci-Fi project coming from Santa Monica Studios. This gives enough clarity on the next big project that Santa Monica is working on based on rumors. According to Jason Schreier, the next big game is under development, but will not have a new IP, but the way it is being developed it would give the feeling of a new IP.

Now, the God of War fans have some good information on Santa Monica’s next big project, as they know that the next game would not necessarily be a God of War sequel, but the game would have a familiar gaming style that is used by the developer Santa Monica. This could also involve launching a new gameplay or a new storytelling approach for the game.

