Rockstar Games Could Release a GTA 4 PS4 Port and RDR2 Next-Gen Update-Rumors

Sometime back there were rumors on the web about a remastered version of GTA 4 that would be launched towards the end of 2025. There were also rumors that this might delay GTA 6 release, but they are only rumors, so one should believe them only after an official confirmation comes from Rockstar Games on this front. Now a user ‘GTA 6 Info’ has posted on ‘X’ that “New evidence suggests GTA IV could be getting a PS4 port and RDR2 a next-gen update later this year. Rockstar’s site briefly listed PS4 for GTA IV and added an “Online migration” option for RDR2 before it was taken down.”
Here is the post on ‘X’ by ‘GTA 6 Info’:
New evidence suggests GTA IV could be getting a PS4 port and RDR2 a next-gen update later this year.— GTA 6 Info (@GTASixInfo) July 13, 2025
Rockstar’s site briefly listed PS4 for GTA IV and added an “Online migration” option for RDR2 before it was taken down. pic.twitter.com/3tmaWKJpND
GTA 4 PS4 Port and Next-Gen Update for RDR2- Rumors
Grand Theft Auto Series games have always been popular because of their captivating storyline that mostly revolves around the gameplay that focuses on crime, drugs, robbery, and reckless car driving. So, these new rumors come from a source, Imgur, where it was discovered that Rockstar’s support page was showing PlayStation 4 platform as an option for GTA 4. Similar thing happened with RDR2, where the migration option was left open, but this was removed later by Rockstar Games.
GTA 4 Remastered Version Launch in 2025- Earlier Rumors
All the new rumors on GTA 4 probable PS4 port launch are being linked to some earlier rumors that came from a reliable insider, Tez2. Earlier Tez2 had revealed that Rockstar Games might not come out with a full-blown remaster for GTA 4, but it would rather launch an upgraded port for the game. So, the reports indicated that a new port of GTA 4 is under development for PS5, PS5 Pro, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox Series X. Now, a new PS4 port being under development for Grand Theft Auto 4 is a new rumor that uses Rockstar’s support page changes as its basis.
Grand Theft Auto Series fans don’t want to believe these rumors, as earlier also such incidents have taken place on Rockstar’s website. Most of them want a remastered version of GTA 4, but they have their own doubts about it. One of the fans says “I wish this were true and there will likely be a re-release, but they don't seem to have any pattern to their platform lists. For example, Chinatown Wars offers a fix for the PC version, even though the game was never released there.” Another one commented in a post “Still waiting for the ps2 classics that were rated by the ESRB, 7 yrs ago...”
So, the fans don’t want to believe these rumors, as they believe that launching a PS4 port for GTA 4 doesn’t look like the right strategy. GTA 6 is now releasing on May 26, 2026, and with such a big release planned for the coming year, Rockstar Games would not like to waste their time on such upgrades. PS4 is an old console, and creating a new PS4 port for GTA 4 is not the strategy that Rockstar Games would look into. Earlier Tez2 had commented that the upgraded port would support the game on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S and this would require working on the visuals and graphics of the game. Now, the new rumors indicate an upgraded PS4 port for GTA 4, which doesn’t sound like what Rockstar Games would really release.
