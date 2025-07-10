GTA 6 Alpha Version Early Access Download is Real or a Scam?

GTA 6 is a highly anticipated game that has been through some major leaks after it was officially announced by Rockstar Games. The hype for the game is really high and the release of trailer 2 and screenshots have given hopes for GTA 6 trailer 3 or a gameplay trailer release in the coming months. While most of the fans are hopeful that they will get something around the Holiday Season, some believe that it is too early for Rockstar Games to reveal the game further. This high anticipation for the game and its marketing materials has given rise to various fan theories and also some scams, which compel you to click the download button on their page with their captivating content.

GTA 6 Alpha Version Early Access- Is it a Scam?

Grand Theft Auto Series fans love to watch videos on different GTA games and most of these videos are about the gameplay techniques of older GTA games or about some new leaks around the highly anticipated game, GTA 6. So, some of the fans have revealed that while watching such videos on social media channels and YouTube they have come across some very interesting advertisement. The ad reveals that there is an alpha version of GTA 6 and it is available to download. This advertisement comes from a YouTube channel that looks very similar to Rockstar Games official YouTube channel. The YouTube channel that is pretending to be like Rockstar Games is Rockstar Labs and it looks very similar to Rockstar’s official channel at first glance. They don’t have millions of subscribers like Rockstar Games, but only 108,000 subscribers. The channel is fake despite its appearance being very similar to Rockstar Games official channel. They have videos that can be played, but in the middle of a video on their YouTube channel you might come across an ad that says “GTA 6 Alpha Version- Early Access Gameplay”. It will ask you download the alpha version by stating that access has limited availability, but there is no download link available. But one should definitely not click on such fake links even if they are available, as they are a total scam. GTA 6 alpha version download is not available and there is such official download for the version on any channel or website.

GTA 6 is a popular upcoming game, and such fake downloads for the game or its alpha version will be available on many fake websites or social media channels. GTA 6 fans must not believe such ads, and they should wait for an official confirmation from Rockstar Games.

