Free Fire MAX UMP x GROZA Ring Event-Get Exclusive UMP and GROZA Gun Skins

Free Fire MAX launches events and updates on a regular basis, as this keeps the gameplay interesting for the players. Gun skins are an important in-game item in a battle royale game like Free Fire MAX, and Free Fire MAX Luck Royale events are the best place to grab some exclusive gun skins as rewards. Now, after the Evo Vault event and the Arrival Animation event, Free Fire MAX has launched a new Universal Ring event, UMP x Groza Ring Event for the server. The event brings gun skins like Groza- Thunder Electrified and UMP- Gators Papercut as rewards to the platform.

Free Fire MAX UMP x GROZA Ring Event- Release Date

The event has been launched today on July 15, 2025, and will stay on the server for the next 12 days. You need to use your Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins and win rewards in the event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX UMP x GROZA Ring Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the luck royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Here, go to the UMP x GROZA Ring event.

Now, you can make spins by using your Free Fire MAX diamonds. You will need 20 diamonds for 1 spin and 90 Free Fire MAX diamonds (10% Off) for 5 spins in the event.

Free Fire MAX UMP x GROZA Ring Event- Rewards

UMP- Gators Papercut

Groza- Thunder Electrified

Groza- Bony Tunes

UMP- Tiger Papercut

Universal Ring Token x 1

Universal Ring Tokens x 2

Universal Ring Token x 3

Universal Ring Tokens x 5

Universal Ring Tokens x 10

Free Fire MAX UMP x GROZA Ring Event- Exchange Rewards

The Universal Ring Tokens owned by you can be exchanged against various exclusive rewards in the event. Here are the rewards and the Universal Ring Tokens required in exchange for the rewards:

UMP- Gators Papercut x 225 Universal Ring Tokens

UMP Tiger Papercut x 225 Universal Ring Tokens

UMP- Zebra Papercut x 175 Universal Ring Tokens

UMP- Grizzly Papercut x 175 Universal Ring Tokens

Groza- Bony Tunes x 175 Universal Ring Tokens

Groza- Thunder Electrified x 225 Universal Ring Tokens

Groza- Flames Enchanted x 200 Universal Ring Tokens

Groza- Airburst Entranced x 175 Universal Ring Tokens

Groza- Jewel Mystified x 175 Universal Ring Tokens

Name Change Card x 40 Universal Ring Tokens

Cube Fragment x 5 Universal Ring Tokens

Lava Luster (Charge Buster + G18) Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens

Amber Megacypher Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens

Golden Rear (GROZA + AC80) Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens

Moonlight Ballad (Kingfisher + Desert Eagle) Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens

Armor Crate x 1 Universal Ring Token

Supply Crate x 1 Universal Ring Token

Leg Pockets x 1 Universal Ring Token

Bounty Token x 1 Universal Ring Token

Pocket Market x 1 Universal Ring Token

Bonfire x 1 Universal Ring Token

Airdrop Aid x 1 Universal Ring Token

Secret Clue x 1 Universal Ring Token

Weapon Attributes

Attributes

UMP- Gators Papercut

Rate of Fire ++

Damage +

Reload Speed –

UMP- Tigers Papercut

Damage ++

Armor Penetration +

Movement Speed –

Groza- Bony Tunes

Accuracy ++

Rate of Fire +

Magazine –

Groza- Thunder Electrified

Damage ++

Armor Penetration +

Movement Speed –

Free Fire MAX UMP x GROZA Ring event will stay on the server for a limited time. You are required to spend your Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins and win some exclusive gun skins in the event.



