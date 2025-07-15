Free Fire MAX UMP x GROZA Ring Event-Get Exclusive UMP and GROZA Gun Skins

Free Fire MAX launches events and updates on a regular basis, as this keeps the gameplay interesting for the players. Gun skins are an important in-game item in a battle royale game like Free Fire MAX, and Free Fire MAX Luck Royale events are the best place to grab some exclusive gun skins as rewards. Now, after the Evo Vault event and the Arrival Animation event, Free Fire MAX has launched a new Universal Ring event, UMP x Groza Ring Event for the server. The event brings gun skins like Groza- Thunder Electrified and UMP- Gators Papercut as rewards to the platform.
Free Fire MAX UMP x GROZA Ring Event- Release Date
The event has been launched today on July 15, 2025, and will stay on the server for the next 12 days. You need to use your Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins and win rewards in the event.
How to Access the Free Fire MAX UMP x GROZA Ring Event?
- Open Free Fire MAX on your device.
- Now, go to the luck royale section in the left-hand bar menu.
- Here, go to the UMP x GROZA Ring event.
- Now, you can make spins by using your Free Fire MAX diamonds. You will need 20 diamonds for 1 spin and 90 Free Fire MAX diamonds (10% Off) for 5 spins in the event.
Free Fire MAX UMP x GROZA Ring Event- Rewards
- UMP- Gators Papercut
- Groza- Thunder Electrified
- Groza- Bony Tunes
- UMP- Tiger Papercut
- Universal Ring Token x 1
- Universal Ring Tokens x 2
- Universal Ring Token x 3
- Universal Ring Tokens x 5
- Universal Ring Tokens x 10
Free Fire MAX UMP x GROZA Ring Event- Exchange Rewards
The Universal Ring Tokens owned by you can be exchanged against various exclusive rewards in the event. Here are the rewards and the Universal Ring Tokens required in exchange for the rewards:
- UMP- Gators Papercut x 225 Universal Ring Tokens
- UMP Tiger Papercut x 225 Universal Ring Tokens
- UMP- Zebra Papercut x 175 Universal Ring Tokens
- UMP- Grizzly Papercut x 175 Universal Ring Tokens
- Groza- Bony Tunes x 175 Universal Ring Tokens
- Groza- Thunder Electrified x 225 Universal Ring Tokens
- Groza- Flames Enchanted x 200 Universal Ring Tokens
- Groza- Airburst Entranced x 175 Universal Ring Tokens
- Groza- Jewel Mystified x 175 Universal Ring Tokens
- Name Change Card x 40 Universal Ring Tokens
- Cube Fragment x 5 Universal Ring Tokens
- Lava Luster (Charge Buster + G18) Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens
- Amber Megacypher Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens
- Golden Rear (GROZA + AC80) Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens
- Moonlight Ballad (Kingfisher + Desert Eagle) Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens
- Armor Crate x 1 Universal Ring Token
- Supply Crate x 1 Universal Ring Token
- Leg Pockets x 1 Universal Ring Token
- Bounty Token x 1 Universal Ring Token
- Pocket Market x 1 Universal Ring Token
- Bonfire x 1 Universal Ring Token
- Airdrop Aid x 1 Universal Ring Token
- Secret Clue x 1 Universal Ring Token
Weapon Attributes
Attributes
UMP- Gators Papercut
- Rate of Fire ++
- Damage +
- Reload Speed –
UMP- Tigers Papercut
- Damage ++
- Armor Penetration +
- Movement Speed –
Groza- Bony Tunes
- Accuracy ++
- Rate of Fire +
- Magazine –
Groza- Thunder Electrified
- Damage ++
- Armor Penetration +
- Movement Speed –
Free Fire MAX UMP x GROZA Ring event will stay on the server for a limited time. You are required to spend your Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins and win some exclusive gun skins in the event.
