God of War Next Game After Ragnarok is Reported to be Set in Egyptian Mythology

God of War Series of games started their journey with the release of God of War game for PlayStation 2 in the year 2005. God of War Games are developed by Santa Monica Studio and they fall under the action-adventure genre of games. Since, the release of the first God of War in the year 2005, the series has witnessed a launch of total seven games across multiple platforms. God of War Ragnarok, the latest and the most popular release in the genre was launched in the year 2022, and since then the God of War fans have been craving for a new God of War game from the popular series.

God of War games are extremely popular because of their compelling storyline which revolves around Greek mythology, with God of War Ragnarok successfully bringing the magic of Norse Saga to the platform. God of War Ragnarok is not only one of the most popular games in the entire series, but it was also a game that immersed the players in the Norse Saga. Now, the fans are really wondering what lies ahead for Kratos and Atreus.

New God of War After Ragnarok- Is it in the Development?

According to a well-known insider Daniel Richtman, Sony is likely working on a New God of War game which will be set in the Egyptian mythology. He has reported this information through a post on his Patreon. As stated in Gamepost “Richtman revealed that Sony is currently casting Middle Eastern actors for an unknown AAA title. He added that the project is “likely to be the next God of War that explores Egyptian mythology.” The post further reads “Sony is casting Middle Eastern actors for an unknown AAA game, which is likely to be the next God of War that explores Egyptian mythology.”

Next God of War game being set in Egyptian mythology is not a new reveal, as in a documentary on ‘Making of’ God of War (2018), creative director Cory Barlog had revealed that Santa Monica Studio had initially considered an Egyptian Mythology setting instead of the Norse mythology for the game.

Next God of War Based on Egyptian Mythology and the Fans

Sony has not revealed anything official on the next God of War game, but the fans have been speculating the Next God of War in an Egyptian Mythology setting for a long time now. God of War 6 Egypt Gameplay Trailer Exclusive, Playstation 5 Concept, is a FanMade project by Inegavel Gamer. This trailer has around 1.3 million views on YouTube and was launched 7 months back.

Watch the YouTube Video Here:

Not only this, a user, ‘Ahem122’ has posted on reddit that “The first couple acts of the game will take place in the nine realms, with Kratos as the New God of War, defending it from the Egyptians trying to take the Realms. (Partially supported by the original plot of GoW 3.) The rest of the game will be Kratos being forced to launch a counter attack against Egypt. He'll likely end up being forced to kill one or two minor Egyptian gods, making allies with others. Then the game ends with an interesting plot twist.” So, we have the story and setting revealed by the fans, even before the game is officially announced by Sony.

Earlier Leaks on the Next God of War Game

Some time back ‘TCMFGames’ and another reliable leaker ‘The Snitch’ had also revealed that the next God of War game is under development and that Sony and Santa Monica Studios are currently working on the new game in the series. The leaks had also revealed that the next God of War game will have Atreus as the playable character, who is on a quest to find the giants. The leaks also revealed that Kratos might not be a playable character in this game, but he would be seen alongside Atreus in the game.

God of War Next Game is right now just a rumor, as there is no official confirmation from Sony on any such development. God of War is a popular franchise and the fans are looking forward to the next game in the series, but nothing can be confirmed till Sony comes out with an official reveal on the game.

