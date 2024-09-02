God of War Next Game Leaked-A PS5 Exclusive on Finding the Giants

God of War series have gained huge popularity in the action-adventure genre of games, and what makes them even more popular is the engaging storyline on which these games are based. The next God of War game might release soon based on the information released by the “X’ user ‘The Snitch’. The leaker has been right about most of the game leaks in the past, and if this leak is true, then it might turn out to be a fabulous piece of information for the God of War fans. The leaks reveal that Santa Monica Studios and Sony are working together on the next game in the God of War franchise.

The Snitch had earlier given information on God of War Ragnarok DLC, but now what makes the whole story interesting is the rumor that God of War franchise will see an upcoming stand-alone game as an addition to the God of War series. The game will be similar in size to Spiderman Miles Morales and Uncharted:The Lost Legacy. These games have about 10 to 15 hours of gameplay, and the next addition to the God of War series would have a similar game play time. The pricing for the upcoming game in the God of War series would also range from $40 to $50 like these games.

God of War Next Game- Story Focus

God of War franchise games have always had an engaging storyline where the players get to play as the characters from the Greek mythology. Kratos, the main protagonist of the God of War series is the divine personification of strength. He is also known as ‘Cratus’ or ‘Cratos’, and is the son of Pallas and Styx. Until God of war Ragnarok, the games in the God of War series focused mainly on the protagonist ‘Kratos’ and the game revolved around the greatest heroes from across the nine realms, and these heroes actually struggled to move towards the future they believed in. These unforgettable heroes were Atreus, Mimir, Thor, Kratos, Freya, Angrboda, T’yr, Brok and Sindri. The story of the game took the players to these fascinating nine realms which were filled with unknown mysteries and magnificent terrains.

Here is a Post on ‘X’ by ‘TCMFGames’ on the Leaks

✅ God of War Ragnarok ended revealing the next chapter might focus on finding the giants



The next game in the series, also known as ‘Project Giant’, justifies its name, as the players will get an opportunity to play as ‘Atreus’, who is on a quest to find the giants. This actually matches with what the voice actor said, ‘This won’t be the last of what we see of his character’. Kratos might not be a playable character in this game, but he would be seen alongside Atreus in the game.

After the phenomenal success of God of war Ragnarok, the next game in the God of War series is much-waited by the fans. Also, there are runors that the next God of War game will be set in Egypt, and this might get Kratos back as a playable character in the game.

Watch The Fan Made Trailer for God of War Egypt on YouTube

God of War is a popular series and any new release by the gaming franchise whether it be a quest for the giants by Atreus or Kratos adventure in Egypt would be highly appreciated by the fans. Who knows, if all the rumors stand true, then another God of War game set in Egypt would be on the table. So, let’s wait for Sony to come up with some official news on the upcoming game, and that will unfold the actual story about the next release in the God of War series.

