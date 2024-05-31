God of War Ragnarok PC-Trailer, Release, System Requirements, Pre-Order

God of War Ragnarok is one of the most popular action-adventure genre game from the popular God of War series. God of War series games are based on Greek mythology and these games were originally released by Sony for PlayStation consoles. God of War Ragnarok is available on PS4 and PS5, but the PC release of the game was one of the most anticipated releases in the league of upcoming popular PC Games. On May 30th 2024, Sony announced the release of God of War Ragnarok for PC along with the launch of a new announcement trailer for the game.
God of War Ragnarok PC Release Date
God of War Ragnarok is coming to PC on 19th September 2024. Santa Monica Studio’s development partner for God of War (2018) on PC, Jetpack Interactive, is back to help deliver the PC version of God of War Ragnarok.
God of War Ragnarok PC Announce Trailer
God of War Ragnarok- The Story Behind the Game
Sony released God of War Ragnarok for its consoles PS4 and PS5 in the year 2022, and the game received phenomenal success in a very short period of time. God of War Ragnarok was released by Sony PlayStation in the year 2022 and is available on PS4 and PS5. The game takes you on an unforgettable journey followed by the greatest heroes from across the nine realms, and these heroes are struggling to get to the future they believe in. These unforgettable heroes are Atreus, Mimir, Thor, Kratos, Freya, Angrboda, T’yr, Brok and Sindri. The players get an opportunity to venture into these fascinating nine realms in the game God of war Ragnarok, and these realms are flooded with unknown mysteries and magnificent terrains.
The story revolves around the main protagonist of the game ‘Kratos’, who is still making an unsuccessful attempt to escape his horrifying past. Atreus on the other hand is seeking knowledge that will help him understand the prophecy of ‘Loki’, and this is the only way for him to establish his role in Ragnarok. The players find their way by journeying through dangerous and stunning landscapes, and to find the right answers they must face a wide variety of enemy creatures, Norse Gods, and monsters. Instruments of war include the Leviathan Axe, Blades of Chaos, and Guardian shield along with a host of new skills of abilities for both Kratos and Arteus.
God of War Ragnarok PC- Gameplay Features
· Unlocked Framerates- One of the most important gameplay features of God of War Ragnarok PC is ‘Unlocked Framerates and true 4K Resolution’, which will expand the full potential of the cinematic no-cut camera as the players travel through the stunning vistas of the Nine Realms to do battle against deadly foes in the forms of Norse gods and monsters.
· Upscaling Technology- Full integration with NVIDIA RTX Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS), AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR), and Intel XeSS (Xe Super Sampling) will allow you to reach higher graphical settings and output resolutions. This gameplay feature needs a compatible PC and graphics card.
· Customization Options- The players can choose mouse or keyboard with fully customizable options tailored to their desired control scheme.
· The players can benefit from improved control latency via NVIDIA Reflex support.
· Players can take advantage of highly accurate, spatial 3D Audio; hear enemies approaching from any direction, including from above and below you.
· Immersive haptic feedback makes the gameplay even more interesting for the players.
· Stunning visuals and immersive graphics make the gameplay extremely realistic for the players.
Pre-Purchase on Steam and Epic
Pre-Purchase on Steam for Rs. 3999.
Pre-Purchase on Epic Game Store for Rs. 3999.
Pre-Purchase Offers
If you purchase God of War Ragnarök before launch on September 19, 2024, you will receive the Kratos Risen Snow Armor and the Atreus Risen Snow Tunic (cosmetic).
God of War Digital Deluxe Edition- Details
· Full God of War Ragnarök game for PC
· Kratos Darkdale Armor
· Atreus Darkdale Attire (cosmetic)
· Darkdale Blades Handles for the Blades of Chaos
· Darkdale Axe Grip for the Leviathan Axe
· Official God of War Ragnarök Digital Soundtrack
· Dark Horse Digital Mini Artbook
Expected System Requirements for God of War Ragnarok PC
God of War Ragnarok Minimum Requirements
· Memory: 8 GB
· Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or Radeon RX 580
· CPU: Intel Core i5-4670 or Ryzen 5 1600
· File Size: 110 GB
· OS: Windows 10
God of War Ragnarok Recommended Specs
· Memory: 16 GB
· Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 or Radeon RX 5700 XT
· CPU: Intel Core i5-6600K or Ryzen 5 2600X
· File Size: 110 GB
· OS: up to Windows 11
God of War Ragnarok was one of the most awaited games for PC release and the reason behind it is the immersive graphics and the stunning visuals of the game. The game can now be played officially on PC with its full features and enhanced graphics.
