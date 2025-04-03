GTA Online Weekly Update Launches for April 3 to April 9, 2025-Get GTA$2,00,000 Bonus

GTA Online Weekly Update for the week April 3 to April 9, 2025 launches today. The update brings a good opportunity to make money in GTA Online this week, with huge bonuses and rewards. Also, the new GTA Online Update for the week brings back Peyote plants and a Sasquatch outfit as a log in reward. You also get an opportunity to Earn 3X GTA$ and RP in HSW Races on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Enhanced) and complete any 3 Races to unlock the Dark Manor Racing Suit and a GTA$200,000 bonus. Warehouse goods will now produce at double the speed and also the Nightclub missions pay out 2X popularity.
GTA 5 and GTA Online hit Xbox Game Pass later this month on Console, PC, and Cloud. GTA+ Membership available separately, and this makes it easier for you to play the game with your friends.
Weekly Challenge for the GTA Online Update from April 3 to April 9, 2025
- Complete three Madrazo Hits to receive GTA$100,000
Get 3X GTA$ and RP
- HSW Races
Get 2X GTA$ and RP
- Madrazo Hits
- Featured Series (Curated Playlist of Returning Modes for 4-8 players)
Free Vehicles
- The Lucky Wheel Podium Vehicle for this week is Pfister Comet S2. This vehicle is normally expensive, as it is just under $2 million.
- The LS Car Meet Prize is the Pegassi Zorrusso. Win in the LS Car Meet Series for two days in a row.
2X
- Popularity on Nightclub Management Missions
- Nightclub Warehouse Goods Production Speed
Returning in New GTA Online Update
- Bunker: Juggernaut
- Bunker: Kill Quota
- Cross the Line I
- Diamond Entourage
- Every Bullet Counts I
- Missile Base: Trading Places - Resurrection VII
Get Discounts (30% Off)
- Nightclub Properties including Upgrades and Modifications
- Declasse Tahoma Coupe (down from $1,500,000 to 1,050,000)
- Gallivanter Baller ST-D
- Grotti Turismo Omaggio (down from $2,845,000 to $1,991,000)
- Lampadati Cinquemila (down from $1,740,000 to $1,218,000)
- Ocelot XA-21
- Pegassi Toros (down from $490,000 to 348,000)
- Pegassi Zorrusso
- Penaud La Coureuse
- Pfister Comet S2
- Übermacht Niobe (down from $1,880,000 to $1,316,000
- Vapid Dominator GT (down from $2,195,000 to $1,536,000)
Gun Van Primary Discounts
- 30% OFF: Railgun
- 30% OFF GTA+ Members: Compact EMP Launcher
- Free GTA+ Members: El Strickler Military Rifle
FBI Priority File
- The Project Breakaway File
Salvage Yard Robberies
- The Gangbanger Robbery: Benefactor SM722 (Top Tier)
- The Podium Robbery: Obey Omnis (Standard Tier)
- The McTony Robbery: Lampadati Casco (Standard Tier)
Test Rides
- Premium Deluxe Motorsport: Benefactor Feltzer, Dewbauchee Rapid GT, Dinka Jester (Racecar), LCC Avarus & Vapid Hustler
- Luxury Autos: Übermacht Niobe & Vapid Aleutian
- Test Track: Hijak Ruston, Pfister 811 & Vapid Blade - Premium Test Ride (HSW): Grotti Brioso R/A
Premium Race and Trials
- Premium Race: Congestion Charge
- Time Trial: El Burro Heights
- HSW Time Trial: East Vinewood to Vespucci Beach
