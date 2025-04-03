Subscribe

GTA Online Weekly Update Launches for April 3 to April 9, 2025-Get GTA$2,00,000 Bonus

GTA Online Weekly Update for the week April 3 to April 9, 2025, launches today. The update brings a good opportunity to make money in GTA Online this week, with huge bonuses and rewards.

Neha Joshi
GTA Online Weekly Update for the week April 3 to April 9, 2025 launches today. The update brings a good opportunity to make money in GTA Online this week, with huge bonuses and rewards. Also, the new GTA Online Update for the week brings back Peyote plants and a Sasquatch outfit as a log in reward. You also get an opportunity to Earn 3X GTA$ and RP in HSW Races on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Enhanced) and complete any 3 Races to unlock the Dark Manor Racing Suit and a GTA$200,000 bonus. Warehouse goods will now produce at double the speed and also the Nightclub missions pay out 2X popularity.

GTA 5 and GTA Online hit Xbox Game Pass later this month on Console, PC, and Cloud. GTA+ Membership available separately, and this makes it easier for you to play the game with your friends.

Weekly Challenge for the GTA Online Update from April 3 to April 9, 2025

  • Complete three Madrazo Hits to receive GTA$100,000
Get 3X GTA$ and RP

  • HSW Races

Get 2X GTA$ and RP

  • Madrazo Hits
  • Featured Series (Curated Playlist of Returning Modes for 4-8 players)

Free Vehicles

  • The Lucky Wheel Podium Vehicle for this week is Pfister Comet S2. This vehicle is normally expensive, as it is just under $2 million.
  • The LS Car Meet Prize is the Pegassi Zorrusso. Win in the LS Car Meet Series for two days in a row.
2X

  • Popularity on Nightclub Management Missions
  • Nightclub Warehouse Goods Production Speed

Returning in New GTA Online Update

  • Bunker: Juggernaut
  • Bunker: Kill Quota
  • Cross the Line I
  • Diamond Entourage
  • Every Bullet Counts I
  • Missile Base: Trading Places - Resurrection VII

Get Discounts (30% Off)

  • Nightclub Properties including Upgrades and Modifications
  • Declasse Tahoma Coupe (down from $1,500,000 to 1,050,000)
  • Gallivanter Baller ST-D
  • Grotti Turismo Omaggio (down from $2,845,000 to $1,991,000)
  • Lampadati Cinquemila (down from $1,740,000 to $1,218,000)
  • Ocelot XA-21
  • Pegassi Toros (down from $490,000 to 348,000)
  • Pegassi Zorrusso
  • Penaud La Coureuse
  • Pfister Comet S2
  • Übermacht Niobe (down from $1,880,000 to $1,316,000
  • Vapid Dominator GT (down from $2,195,000 to $1,536,000)
Gun Van Primary Discounts

  • 30% OFF: Railgun
  • 30% OFF GTA+ Members: Compact EMP Launcher
  • Free GTA+ Members: El Strickler Military Rifle

FBI Priority File

  • The Project Breakaway File

Salvage Yard Robberies

  • The Gangbanger Robbery: Benefactor SM722 (Top Tier)
  • The Podium Robbery: Obey Omnis (Standard Tier)
  • The McTony Robbery: Lampadati Casco (Standard Tier)

Test Rides

  • Premium Deluxe Motorsport: Benefactor Feltzer, Dewbauchee Rapid GT, Dinka Jester (Racecar), LCC Avarus & Vapid Hustler
  • Luxury Autos: Übermacht Niobe & Vapid Aleutian
  • Test Track: Hijak Ruston, Pfister 811 & Vapid Blade - Premium Test Ride (HSW): Grotti Brioso R/A

Premium Race and Trials

  • Premium Race: Congestion Charge
  • Time Trial: El Burro Heights
  • HSW Time Trial: East Vinewood to Vespucci Beach

