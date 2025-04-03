PPSSPP Games You Can Play for Free-GTA Editions, God of War, FIFA 23 and More

PPSSPP games have gained huge popularity over the years, as these games are some popular retro games that can be played on your Android device or PC in HD resolutions or even higher. PPSSPP games refer to games that you can play for free on your Android device or PC with the help of PPSSPP emulator download that helps you to run the Compressed PSP .ISO Zip File of the PSP game on your device with ease. Some of the popular PSP games belong to GTA Editions, God of War Series, and some popular anime-based games' series like Naruto.

Here we have compiled a list of all the popular PPSSPP games with their respective download links. You can download the games on your device for free and play them in HD resolutions.

GTA 5 PPSSPP Game

GTA 5 is an action-adventure game that involves various missions that need to be completed during the game. GTA 5 game is published by the gaming company Rockstar Games, and the game is updated regularly to keep the gamers engaged at all times with the game. The story behind the game and the gameplay around that story is the reason behind the monumental success of the game since its release.

The game GTA 5 revolves around 3 protagonists in the story Trevor, a criminal, Michael De Santa a former bank robber, and Franklin a young street hustler. Imagine what happens when a young street hustler, a retired bank robber, and a terrifying psychopath find themselves entangled with some of the most frightening and deranged elements of the criminal world, the U.S. Government, and the entertainment industry. Th game is set in Southern California and the players must pull off a series of dangerous heists to survive in the ruthless city where no one is to be trusted.

Download GTA 5 PPSSPP Zip File

GTA 4 PPSSPP Game

The story of the game GTA 4 revolves around the main protagonist Niko Bellic, who comes to Europe with a hope of forgetting his past. His cousin Roman has the vision that together they can make a fortune for themselves in the fictional Liberty City. Completely unsuccessful in their mission, the two are dragged into debt and criminal underworld by a series of shysters and thieves. This is when they come face to face with the harsh reality of an American Dream in a city, where money and status stand supreme. The city is a heaven for those who worship them and a living nightmare for those who don’t.

Download GTA 4 PPSSPP Zip File

GTA San Andreas PPSSPP Game

GTA San Andreas game revolves around the story of Carl Johnson, who escapes from the pressures of life in Los santos, San Andreas, almost 5 years back. San Andreas is a haven for drugs, crime, and corruption and this is the driving force behind Carl Johnson’s move from the city. The city is so horrifying that even the film stars and the millionaires do their best to avoid the dealers and gangbangers. Now, the time has come for him to go back the city, where his only motive is to save his family from falling apart. To do this he has to face various challenges and take over the streets of Los Santos, San Andreas on his own.

Download GTA San Andreas PPSSPP Zip File

GTA Liberty City Stories PPSSPP Game

Just like its predecessors in the GTA Series, the story behind the game GTA Liberty City Stories also revolves around crime, drugs and robberies and all these story elements are weaved together to give the game its much-needed action-adventure oriented gameplay. The game is set in the Liberty City of 1998 and it is a prequel to Grand Theft Auto Advance. The story revolves around the main protagonist Toni Cipriani, who was forced to go into hiding after killing a made man. The story marks the return of Tony Cipriani, and he is back in action to set things right. Liberty City is no better than Vice City and has its own set of chaotic elements that involve political corruption, organized crime, drug trafficking and labor strikes. Tony’s job is to clean up the mess of the city’s chaotic underworld, but the irony is that he cannot trust anyone. He has to fight against Deranged hit Men, Morally Deprived Tycoons, Cynical politicians and even his own mother, which adds personal challenges to his fight for survival. The ultimate objective for him is to secure his leadership within the Leone family and bring stability to a city that is out of control. Tony is left with no choice but to fight against all the odds in order to reclaim his power and influence in the chaotic Liberty City.

Download GTA Liberty City Stories PPSSPP Zip File

GTA Vice City Stories PPSSPP Game

GTA Vice City Stories is the sequel to the popular game GTA Vice City published by Rockstar games and it marks the return of the GTA Series to Vice City. The events of the game are set in the year 1984, which is roughly two years before the events of the game GTA Vice City. The protagonist of the story is a U.S. Army soldier Victor ‘Vic’ Vance who gets involved in drug trade by his boss Jerry Martinez. Later, in the story Vic’s brother Lance Vance joins him on a quest to take over Vice City. Gradually, in the story a series of other events unfold and this where GTA Vice City Stories gets its intense crime and action background.

Download GTA Vice City Stories PPSSPP Zip File

GTA Vice City PPSSPP Game

GTA Vice City game is set in the streets of Vice City which is a digital adaptation of the Miami city in Florida. Vice City is a huge urban sprawl ranging from the beach to the swamps, and the glitz to the ghetto. It is one of the most alive, varied digital cities ever created. The story of the game GTA Vice City revolves around the protagonist Tommy Vercetti, who after being released from a long stretch in prison is sent to Vice City by his old boss Sonny Forelli. The story is motivated by movies like ‘Scarface’ from the 1980’s decade and this adds a very retro kind of feel to the game. Sonny Forreli chooses Tommy Vercetti for this task, as he wishes to take advantage of the uprising drug trade in the crime-oriented Vice City. Tommy’s immediate failure after entering the Vice City leaves him with no money and no merchandise and he gets stuck up in a situation where his old boss Sonny Forcelli, wants his money back, but standing in his way are the Cuban gangsters, biker gangs and the corrupt politicians. At one point in time, it appears as if the whole of Vice City wants him dead, and this leaves Tommy with no choice but to fight and take over the entire Vice City himself. After his first failed criminal deal attempt, which was actually set up to fail by other gangsters, Tommy Vercetti joins hands and works with several other criminals to get his lost money and drugs back. His journey in the criminal world goes through various ups and downs, where he gets engaged in purchasing various businesses and in expanding his own business.

Download GTA Vice City PPSSPP Zip File

Red Dead Redemption PPSSPP Game

The majority of the game is set in the 1911 era and follows the story of the protagonist John Marston. John Marston is a former outlaw, who is forced by the corrupted government agents to hunt down his former associates. The opening of the game features many new and unfamiliar people moving into the West on the train. The year 1911, marks the end of seventy-year span of the Western American Frontier, also known as the Wild West. The town of Blackwater has quite noticeable modernized differences in architecture and technology compared to other towns, and the frustration of the people is quite evident while they try to get accustomed to the new lifestyle and technology. John Marston, the protagonist of the story is a former outlaw, who is looking for a new life in 1911 America. While trying to settle down peacefully, he is threatened by corrupt government agents from the Federal Bureau, and sent across the American West to help uphold the law and achieve Redemption. His job involves either killing or capturing his former gang members including gang partners like Bill Williamson and Dutch Van Der Linde. He is not left with any choice, as he needs to either do it for his family or pay the price. Marston’s work takes him across the huge open world of the game Red Dead Redemption where he moves across frontier towns, deserts, prairies, mountain passes, and territories.

Download Red Dead Redemption PPSSPP Zip File

God Hand PPSSPP Game

The storyline of God Hand reveals that a long time ago, a fallen angle became the Demon King Angra, and he made an attempt to destroy the world of humans using an army of demons and spectres. Angra was ultimately defeated by a man holding the power of Gods within his arms, and that man was given the title of ‘God Hand’ by the people whom he saved. Gene, a twenty-three-year-old fighter is the protagonist of the game. He is the one with two God Hands, and is sought after by a group of demons. The game's primary antagonists are the Four Devas, which is a society attempting to resurrect Angra and take over the world. The gameplay involves an intense action game, where the player moves in all directions, and while moving he attacks with the face buttons and uses special moves. The players play the role of the character ‘Gene’, and uses a manual button to jump up ladders, pick up items, and use special attacks that can only be used when the army is tired. The game has over one hundred moves and the players can choose from a basic jab and punches to drunken-style martial arts.

Download God Hand PPSSPP Zip File

God of War 1 PPSSPP Game

Greek mythology has been an inspiration for a lot of Hollywood movies, and the game God of War gets its origin from the same source. In the game God of war, the players get to control the protagonist of the story ‘Kratos’ who has been sent by the Greek Gods to kill ‘Ares’ who is the God of War. The story progresses in a very fascinating way, where Kratos is revealed as the former servant of Ares, and in the past, he was tricked into killing his own family. Kratos is haunted by terrible nightmares because of his deadly past and this motivates him further to get on a quest to kill the rogue God. The quest sends Kratos through the lands of Ancient Athens and other adventurous locations and he is armed with the Blades of Chaos, a weapon made out of two daggers attached to chains. The combat against the enemies of Kratos requires a combination of magic and physical attacks, and various advanced movements like running, jumping, climbing, and swimming. The huge popularity of the game God of war motivated Sony to come out with the sequels of the game in the form of God of War 2 (2007), God of War 3 (2010), and the latest addition in the series in the form of God of War, Ragnarok (2022). There are a total of 8 games in the series ‘God of War’.

Download God of War 1 PPSSPP Zip File

God of War 2 PPSSPP Game

God of War 2 PPSSPP game portrays Kratos as the new God of war who is far more ruthless than Ares ever was. Kratos is still haunted by his past and his authority is rejected by other Goda owing to his brutal nature. Further, in the story he is struck down by Zeus when he refuses to swear loyalty. Kratos is rescued by the Titan Gaia just before he is lost to the Underworld and this is where Kratos embarks on a difficult mission of changing his ‘Fate’. He moves on a journey to regain his lost powers and pledges to change is Fate unlike any other mortal being on the planet.

Download God of War 2 PPSSPP Game Zip File

God of War 3 PPSSPP Game

According to an article in Washington Post ‘The first thirty minutes of God of War 3’ are to this day the most extraordinary in any game. Even someone with zero interest in video games can appreciate a Titan punching Poseidon’s godly form, flinging Kratos into and through its watery body to drag the god out and into a more equal playing field. The ensuing murder of Poseidon, and the resulting floods throughout the Greek world, set the stakes: Kratos is about to dismantle Greek polytheism with his bare hands.’

The game God of War is interesting as it marks the conclusion to the god of war trilogy where Kratos seeks to end the rule of the Gods once and for all. Kratos is on a mission to bring down Zeus, the king of Gods and to accomplish the mission he is all set to face impossible odds to scale the heights of Mt. Olympus. Kratos is armed with double-chained blades and a new array of weapons and magic to fight against the fearsome monsters of myth and gargantuan Titans on his path to bring down Zeus, the king of the Gods. Will Kratos succeed in his mission or will he lose the game, that depends on the way the game progresses?

Download God of War 3 PPSSPP Zip File

God of War Ragnarok PPSSPP Game

God of War Ragnarok was released by Sony PlayStation in the year 2022 and is available on both PS4 and PS5. The game revolves around the greatest heroes from across the nine realms, and these heroes are struggling to move towards the future they believe in. These unforgettable heroes are Atreus, Mimir, Thor, Kratos, Freya, Angrboda, T’yr, Brok and Sindri. The players in the game God of War Ragnarok get an opportunity to venture into these fascinating nine realms which are flooded with unknown mysteries and magnificent terrains.

Download God of War Ragnarok PPSSPP Zip File

God of War Ascension PPSSPP Game

The story of the game God of war Ascension is based on Greek mythology, and the central theme of the game revolves around ‘vengeance’ and ‘Kratos’ quest for freedom’. Kratos has been tricked by Ares into slaying his family and in order to avenge them he renounces his blood oath to serve the God of War. Kratos is punished by Ares for breaking his oath and is sentenced to an eternity within the prison. Kratos now needs to break through the prison to seek his freedom, avenge his family, and get more clarity for himself by ridding himself of his nightmares.

Download God of War Ascension PPSSPP Zip File

God of War Ghost of Sparta PPSSPP Game

The storyline of God of War: Ghost of Sparta picks up after the conclusion of the story involved in God of War and the game brings intense action, compelling storyline and stunning graphics which work together to provide an immersive gaming experience to the gamers. At the end of the God of War Kratos being a great warrior defeats his enemies and is finally named as the new ‘God of War’. The interesting part in the story is that despite all his achievements, Kratos is still haunted by the nightmares of his deadly past. These haunting memories force Kratos to embark on a journey where he will seek answers to his dark past which will ultimately help him to understand the origin of the lost-worlds. After the conclusion of the game ‘God of War’ Kratos is shown to be living as a hermit in Sparta and this where his adventure begins. One day while hunting he meets a group of Spartans who are being attacked by a group of demons. Kratos helps the Spartans in driving the demon away, and this where he is approached by the king of Spartans ‘Leonidas’ to help them defend Sparta from an attack by the Persian army. Kratos agrees to help them and finally sets on a mission to save Sparta from the Persian army and demon attacks.

Download God of War Ghost of Sparta PPSSPP Zip File

God of War Chains of Olympus PPSSPP Game

The game revolves around Kratos, the main protagonist of the story who is being punished for killing those closest to him. Kratos is given a task by Athena, where he needs to embark on a tough journey to restore Olympus. The task is difficult, as he has to fight against the most feared creatures of Greek mythology on his journey, and in the end, he is faced with the biggest dilemma which involves choosing between his own redemption or saving the world from destruction.

Download God of War Chains of Olympus PPSSPP Zip File

God of War 4 PPSSPP Game

God of War 4 comes with a Norse story background, where living as a man outside the shadow of the Gods, Kratos must learn to adapt to unknown lands. In the game God of War 4 Kratos faces unexpected threats and he experiences his second chance at being a father to his son Atreus. The father and the son pair venture into the brutal Norse Wilds and they fight together to fulfill a deeply personal quest. In the game God of war 4, Kratos plays the role of a father to son Atreus and along with being a father he also has to play the role of a mentor and protector for his son Atreus, who is determined to earn his respect. He has to learn to fight and survive in a harsh world, and also teach his son to do the same. The game brings together all the elements together ranging right from a brutal combat to epic fights and all these elements are put together in a powerful and captivating narrative that re-establishes Krato’s world in the game.

Download God of War 4 PPSSPP Zip File

FIFA 14 PPSSPP Game

FIFA 14 game by EA is all about player animations and realistic gaming. The game features several 14 different online and offline forms and works on the absolute motivation of scoring more to win the game. FIFA 14 is a popular game because of its innovative gameplay which works to make the make more authentic and immersive. Innovative gaming techniques like Pure Shot and a Brand-New Ball Physics help in transforming shooting while the Precision Movement delivers the authentic motion of real athletes. The players can create their own team with a mix of legendary players like Pele, who will play alongside some contemporary football star players. Team intelligence feature is another interesting addition to the FIFA 14 game. The team intelligence feature has been reworked in the game to make the players Interpret situations like the real soccer players. Apart from enhancements in the gameplay the game comes with the ‘Career’ gameplay, where you can use your staff observers to look for a young talent all around the world. The players can specify in detail the profile of the young talent and also interact with the talent scout with the help of Career game menus. The players can also train themselves with the help of new fun games included in FIFA 14. The players can also play Co-op seasons together or compete for high scores in a skill game.

Download FIFA 14 PPSSPP Zip File

FIFA 23 PPSSPP Game

FIFA 23 PPSSPP allows you to play all your favourite seasons, games and leagues. FIFA 23 PPSSPP comes with a role-playing feature, where the players can take up the role of their favourite player in the game. You can gain skills like running, passing, kicking and hitting the ball, and attacking while playing the game. The football player who scores the most goals at the end of a season is awarded the winner’s title. FIFA 23 PPSSPP game allows you to create your own custom character along with an opportunity to play with any of the players you want to play with, and the list of players includes more than 8000 licensed players like Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Download FIFA 23 PPSSPP Zip File

EA Sports FC 24 PPSSPP Game

EA Sports FC 24 comes with HyperMotionV Technology which helps in replicating the original game as it is played on the field. This is done on the basis of volumetric data collected from over 180 professional men’s and women’s football matches and it looks at providing a realistic gameplay experience to the players. This technique also helps in influencing the players movements in the game.

Download EA Sports FC 24 PPSSPP Zip File

Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Impact PPSSPP Game

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Impact follows the story of the latest Naruto anime series, Naruto Shippuden. The story revolves around the protagonist Naruto in the Ultimate Road Campaign, who returns to Hidden Leaf Village after three years of rigorous training. He is excited to be reunited with his friends and colleagues after a gap of three years. After his return, Naruto gets to know about some events that need his immediate attention and action. He immediately sets off with his friends to get the things back in shape and this is where he gets entangled in a bigger plot that involves several other factions.

Download Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Impact PPSSPP Zip File

Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands PPSSPP Game

The story of the game Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands revolves around a prophecy, where it is written that a member of a Prince's royal family will bring an end to Ahihud. Ahihud is an evil fire spirit's reign over a mystical land and to save Ahihud minions are sent to hunt down those with the royal blood of Persia. The prince is left with no option, but to escape his tower where he is kept protected by his son. The prince pursues a mysterious light Helem, the Spirit of Time which shows him the way and also promises to help him defeat his enemies. Helem and the Prince journey to Ahihud’s kingdom and there they find out that Ahihud is on a mission to consume the land’s magical energy ‘The Elixir’, and the prince really needs to do something aggressive to control Ahihud. In order to defeat Ahihud, the Prince frees Helem’s sisters and together they defeat Ahihud and his two most powerful servants. Finally, the Prince is successful in fulfilling the prophecy and restoring the lost glory of the mystic land.

Download Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands PPSSPP Zip File

