Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today and 100% Bonus Top-Up Diamond Event

Free Fire Max Redeem Codes are published daily by Garena on their various social media handles, and these redeem codes can be redeemed against various rewards like Free Fire MAX Diamonds, gun skins, and weapons in the game. Free Fire MAX redeem codes have an alphanumeric combination, and are published by Garena every midnight. The window for redeeming the codes is open for a limited time of 12 to 18 hours. Only first 500 players are eligible to grab these exciting rewards, so you need to hurry up to redeem these codes for 4th April, 2025 in order to get access to various in-game rewards and Free Fire MAX diamonds. Free Fire MAX has also launched a new 100% Bonus Top Up Event for the server, and the event brings an opportunity to earn bonus diamonds with every top-up.

Advertisment

Here are the Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 4, 2025

NPTF2FWSPXKL – M1887 One Punch Man Shotgun Skin

FFDMNSW9KFXY – 1,875 Free Diamonds

FFCBRXQTSM47X – Cobra MP40 Skin + 1,450 Upgrade Tokens

FFSGT9KNFQWM – Golden Glare M1887 Skin

FPSTQ9MXNPLD – Pirate Banner Emote

XF4SWKC7HKYP – LOL Signature Emote

FFX9PLMTK738 – Booyah Pass Premium – Season 26 Exclusive Bundle

FFRNYQ4KMZT7 – Universal Style Event – O85 Legendary Set

FVTRQK2MFQXW – Criminal Ring – Phantom Slayer Outfit

FFNFSXTPVQK9 – Wrath of the Nine Tails Arrival Effect

RDNMFV7KX23P – Ultimate Emote Collection

FFMTZKQPFQY5 – Valentine Royale – Love Struck Emote + Heart Dance

FF6WXN9QSTFM – Crimson Shadow Warrior Bundle

FFRSX5CYHZLQ – Winterlands Frostfire Special Edition

FFSKTXVQF2JH – Sasuke-Themed Outfit + Katana Mystic Edge

FFEV0SQPFXM4 – Chromasonic MP40 + Destiny Guardian XM8 Evo Edition

FFPURTQPFZXK – Gloo Wall Royale – Electric Titan + Blizzard Barricade

FFNRWTQPFYQZ – Naruto Set + Rasengan Emote + Hokage Rock Gloo Wall

FFNGY7PPMNXF – Naruto Royale – Nine Tails Skywing + M4A1 Naruto Edition

FFYNC9V2FTK9 – M1887 Evo Gun Sterling Conqueror Skin

FPUS5XQMTNXG – Gamabunta Summoning Emote

JKT48 Freeze Emote Sayonara – JKT48 No.1 Dance Style

FFKSY7PQNWHX – Kakashi Shinobi Bundle

FFNFSXTPVQZT – Ninjutsu Combat Fist Skin

GXFT7YNWLQXM – Evo UMP Gun Skin + 2,170 Upgrade Tokens

FFM4X2HQWLKP – M1014 Green Flame Draco Edition

FF4MTXQPFNXQ – Poker MP40 Ring – Flashing Spade

Steps to Redeem the Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes?

Advertisment

Visit the official Free Fire Redeem Code Redemption Website- Click Here

Log In using your Facebook, Twitter, Google or Apple IDs.

Copy and paste the mentioned codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Then check the game mail, section which is embedded, for rewards after successfully embedding the codes.

FAQ

How Can I Use Free Fire MAX redeem codes?

Advertisment

The redeem codes can be redeemed on the Free Fire MAX Redemption Code website using your Free Fire ID and the code.

How much time does it take for the rewards to show in a player’s in- game mail.v.?

After your codes are redeemed successfully, then it might take as long as 24 hours for the rewards to show up in your account.

Advertisment

Free Fire MAX 100% Bonus Top-Up Event

Free Fire MAX 100% Bonus Top-Up event is an exclusive event for the server where the players get an opportunity to earn bonus Free Fire MAX diamonds with every top-up they do in the event.

Free Fire MAX 100% Bonus Top-Up Event- Launch Date

Advertisment

The event is launched today, on 4th April, 2025, and will stay on the server till the 10th of April 2025.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX 100% Bonus Top-Up Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, click on the diamond icon in the top-bar of your screen.

Here, go to the Top-Up Event.

Now, you can choose the top-up you want, and you will be rewarded with bonus Free Fire MAX diamonds accordingly.

Make payment using your preferred payment method.

Advertisment

Top-Up Diamonds and their Bonus Diamond Reward

Bonus Diamonds Awarded Top-Up 100 100 200 300 200 500 500 1000

Free Fire MAX 100% Bonus Top-Up event will stay on the server for a limited time. The players can get rewarded with bonus Free Fire MAX diamonds for the top-up done by them in the event.

Advertisment

Also Read:

Free Fire MAX Online Play-Play Free Fire MAX On Android

Free Fire MAX Booyah Pass Ring Event-Unlock Booyah Pass Premium Plus with 9 Diamonds

GTA 6 is Going to be Extremely Successful, Yet Disruptive, and this Justifies its $100 Price Tag

GTA Online Weekly Update Launches for April 3 to April 9, 2025-Get GTA$2,00,000 Bonus