Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today and 100% Bonus Top-Up Diamond Event

Free Fire Max Redeem Codes are published daily by Garena on their various social media handles, and these redeem codes can be redeemed against various rewards like Free Fire MAX Diamonds, gun skins, and weapons in the game. Free Fire MAX redeem codes have an alphanumeric combination, and are published by Garena every midnight. The window for redeeming the codes is open for a limited time of 12 to 18 hours. Only first 500 players are eligible to grab these exciting rewards, so you need to hurry up to redeem these codes for 4th April, 2025 in order to get access to various in-game rewards and Free Fire MAX diamonds. Free Fire MAX has also launched a new 100% Bonus Top Up Event for the server, and the event brings an opportunity to earn bonus diamonds with every top-up.
Here are the Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 4, 2025
- NPTF2FWSPXKL – M1887 One Punch Man Shotgun Skin
- FFDMNSW9KFXY – 1,875 Free Diamonds
- FFCBRXQTSM47X – Cobra MP40 Skin + 1,450 Upgrade Tokens
- FFSGT9KNFQWM – Golden Glare M1887 Skin
- FPSTQ9MXNPLD – Pirate Banner Emote
- XF4SWKC7HKYP – LOL Signature Emote
- FFX9PLMTK738 – Booyah Pass Premium – Season 26 Exclusive Bundle
- FFRNYQ4KMZT7 – Universal Style Event – O85 Legendary Set
- FVTRQK2MFQXW – Criminal Ring – Phantom Slayer Outfit
- FFNFSXTPVQK9 – Wrath of the Nine Tails Arrival Effect
- RDNMFV7KX23P – Ultimate Emote Collection
- FFMTZKQPFQY5 – Valentine Royale – Love Struck Emote + Heart Dance
- FF6WXN9QSTFM – Crimson Shadow Warrior Bundle
- FFRSX5CYHZLQ – Winterlands Frostfire Special Edition
- FFSKTXVQF2JH – Sasuke-Themed Outfit + Katana Mystic Edge
- FFEV0SQPFXM4 – Chromasonic MP40 + Destiny Guardian XM8 Evo Edition
- FFPURTQPFZXK – Gloo Wall Royale – Electric Titan + Blizzard Barricade
- FFNRWTQPFYQZ – Naruto Set + Rasengan Emote + Hokage Rock Gloo Wall
- FFNGY7PPMNXF – Naruto Royale – Nine Tails Skywing + M4A1 Naruto Edition
- FFYNC9V2FTK9 – M1887 Evo Gun Sterling Conqueror Skin
- FPUS5XQMTNXG – Gamabunta Summoning Emote
- JKT48 Freeze Emote Sayonara – JKT48 No.1 Dance Style
- FFKSY7PQNWHX – Kakashi Shinobi Bundle
- FFNFSXTPVQZT – Ninjutsu Combat Fist Skin
- GXFT7YNWLQXM – Evo UMP Gun Skin + 2,170 Upgrade Tokens
- FFM4X2HQWLKP – M1014 Green Flame Draco Edition
- FF4MTXQPFNXQ – Poker MP40 Ring – Flashing Spade
Steps to Redeem the Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes?
- Visit the official Free Fire Redeem Code Redemption Website- Click Here
- Log In using your Facebook, Twitter, Google or Apple IDs.
- Copy and paste the mentioned codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.
- Then check the game mail, section which is embedded, for rewards after successfully embedding the codes.
FAQ
How Can I Use Free Fire MAX redeem codes?
The redeem codes can be redeemed on the Free Fire MAX Redemption Code website using your Free Fire ID and the code.
How much time does it take for the rewards to show in a player’s in- game mail.v.?
After your codes are redeemed successfully, then it might take as long as 24 hours for the rewards to show up in your account.
Free Fire MAX 100% Bonus Top-Up Event
Free Fire MAX 100% Bonus Top-Up event is an exclusive event for the server where the players get an opportunity to earn bonus Free Fire MAX diamonds with every top-up they do in the event.
Free Fire MAX 100% Bonus Top-Up Event- Launch Date
The event is launched today, on 4th April, 2025, and will stay on the server till the 10th of April 2025.
How to Access the Free Fire MAX 100% Bonus Top-Up Event?
- Open Free Fire MAX on your device.
- Now, click on the diamond icon in the top-bar of your screen.
- Here, go to the Top-Up Event.
- Now, you can choose the top-up you want, and you will be rewarded with bonus Free Fire MAX diamonds accordingly.
- Make payment using your preferred payment method.
Top-Up Diamonds and their Bonus Diamond Reward
|
Bonus Diamonds Awarded
|
Top-Up
|
100
|
100
|
200
|
300
|
200
|
500
|
500
|
1000
Free Fire MAX 100% Bonus Top-Up event will stay on the server for a limited time. The players can get rewarded with bonus Free Fire MAX diamonds for the top-up done by them in the event.
