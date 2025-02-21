GTA 5 on PC Gets a Free Upgrade on March 4, 2025-System Requirements and Details

Grand Theft Auto 5 on PC will get a free upgrade on 4th March 2025, featuring enhancements previously only available to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S players – including new vehicles and performance upgrades available at Hao’s Special Works, animal encounters, improved graphics options, faster loading times, and much more. In yesterday’s article, we discussed about the rumors around Rockstar Games coming out with some kind of release on March 4th 2025, and their official Newswire has now revealed that they are launching a free upgrade for GTA 5 on PC. This upgrade is available for all the players who own a copy of GTA 5 on PC, and they will be able to get this upgrade for free with a one-time Character Migration flow to bring over their Story Mode and Online progress.

GTA 5 on PC- New Free Features

Enjoy a range of new vehicles and upgrades at Hao’s Special Works (HSW) that push automotive performance to new heights, and test your driving skills with Premium Test Rides, HSW Races, and HSW Time Trials.

Encounter Ambient Animals all across Southern San Andreas and take pictures of them to participate in the daily Wildlife Photography Challenge for new rewards.

PC players can sign up for GTA+ Membership to get special benefits in the upgraded version of GTA Online and beyond.

and beyond. Track your criminal movements across all of GTA Online ’s updates with the Career Progress feature as you build your empire.

’s updates with the Career Progress feature as you build your empire. Navigate a refreshed Landing Page as your starting destination to get straight into the action. Plus, take advantage of an improved introductory flow for newer players with a GTA$4,000,000 windfall to buy property, vehicles, and other items as you start off as an Executive, Gunrunner, Nightclub Owner or Biker in the Career Builder.

This upgraded version of GTAV on PC also features all our recent player experience improvements for GTA Online, including kernel-based anti-cheat protections, and proactive voice chat moderation to help keep GTA Online safe, secure and fun for everyone.

Hao’s Special Works

This upgraded version of GTA Online includes the Hao’s Special Works Auto Shop, which is located inside the LS Car Meet. This auto shop will allow you to upgrade select vehicles with best-in-class vehicle upgrades — including five vehicles previously only available on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Here are the Newly Added Vehicles:

Coil Cyclone II (Super)

(Super) Imponte Arbiter GT (Muscle)

(Muscle) Karin S95 (Sports)

(Sports) Pegassi Weaponized Ignus (Super)

(Super) Pfister Astron Custom (SUV)

Newly Upgraded Vehicles

Hao’s will upgrade a selection of premium vehicles for superb performance, and you'll be able to push them to their limits with a weekly rotation of Hao’s Special Works Time Trials and Premium Test Rides, and in HSW Races.

Super: Principe Deveste Eight , Överflöd Entity MT

, Sports: Bravado Banshee , Bravado Banshee GTS , Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT , Penaud La Coureuse , Übermacht Niobe

, , , , Sports Classic: Benefactor Stirling GT , Grotti Turismo Classic

, Muscle: Bravado Buffalo EVX , Declasse Vigero ZX , Declasse Vigero ZX Convertible

, , Coupe: Annis Euros X32 , Übermacht Sentinel XS

, Off-Road: Maibatsu MonstroCiti , Vapid Firebolt ASP

, SUV: Karin Vivanite , Weeny Issi Rally

, Motorcycle: Shitzu Hakuchou Drag

Compact: Grotti Brioso R/A

Technical Enhancements

Ray Tracing Feature.

Support for AMD FSR1 and FSR3, and NVIDIA DLSS 3.

Faster Loading Times.

Enhanced support for higher resolutions, higher aspect ratios, and higher framerates.

DualSense controller support.

Enhanced Audio.

Recommended Specifications

GTA + Benefits

For the first time on PC, players of the upgraded version of Grand Theft Auto V will be able to purchase GTA+ — GTA Online’s premium Membership service.

