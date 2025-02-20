Rockstar Games Expected to Release New GTA 5 DLC on March 4th, 2025-Leaks

GTA 6 has been in the news for a long time now, as nothing has been revealed on the game since the launch of its first official trailer. GTA 6 promises to take you back to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City with its two protagonists Jason and Lucia. There have been various leaks and rumors around the expected release date for GTA 6 trailer 2 and the fans have also made an attempt at predicting the final release date of the game. Excitement for GTA 6 rose to a new level when Take-Two Interactive re-confirmed the fall release window of the game, after their financial earnings call that happened on February 6th 2025. GTA 6 fans were really expecting some official reveal on that day, but nothing happened, and what still persists is a long list of leaks and rumors.

Now, the fans are expecting that Rockstar Games is going to come out with some kind of GTA release on March 4, 2025. Let’s explore, what are they going to release and why? GTA Online players would know about GTA +, which gives you a bunch of bonuses which reset once every month on a Thursday. However, two few times in a year these bonuses end and start on a Tuesday, instead of a Thursday. This usually happens, when Rockstar Games is about to release some content like a DLC. Usually, it has been seen that since the last few years, Rockstar Games has been releasing big DLCs in March on a Thursday, like the Cluckin’ Beel Farm Raid DLC that was released on a Thursday in March 2023. Mostly, the mid and the end of year DLCs release on Tuesday, like the Agents of Sabotage.

Rockstar Releasing the New GTA 5 DLC on March 4th 2025?

The fans are assuming that Rockstar Games is going to release the next big DLC for GTA 5 on March 4th, 2025, which is a Tuesday. The new GTA 5 DLC has already been leaked online, and the DLC would give you an opportunity to purchase the Mckenzie Filed Hangar that Trevor could purchase in single player. A new mini heist would also be launched like the Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid, but this time you would be stealing an AC 130. This DLC will also bring to the platform the release of the new Pave Low helicopter, the new AC 130 and the new Corvette.

Leaked Features of the Upcoming GTA 5 DLC

Drip Feed- Police Outfits with variants like with the tie or without the tie and it includes Winter LSPD, Summer LSPD, Winter Highway Patrol, Summer Highway Patrol, Noose Outfit.

A new treasure hunt would be launched in the new GTA 5 DLC, and there would be 36 of them on the map. Getting all of them would most likely get you some money and also the Gold Snake Santo Capra Outfit.

New Vehicles

DLC Could be Expanded and Enhanced for PC- Leaks

The rumors also suggest that the DLC could be expanded and enhanced for PC. So, the fans should wait for the next few weeks for Rockstar Games to make some official announcement.

The information given in the article is based on assumptions and leaks. You need to wait for an official announcement from Rockstar Games for any confirmed information on the GTA 5 DLC release.

