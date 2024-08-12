GTA 6 Could be Priced on the Basis of Per Hour Played-Paid DLC Leaks

GTA 6 is the most anticipated game in the upcoming games category, and its expected price is what will decide how accessible it will be for the fans after its official launch in the fall of 2025. The latest Take Two’s earnings call held on August 8th, 2024, has given some clear indications about the game, but some aspects of the game like its high price still need some clear answers from the company. On the other hand, Rockstar is making some changes to its social media handles and this has definitely sparked some excitement in the gaming community that something big is going to happen with respect to GTA 6. The fans are really happy with the fact that GTA 6 development is on the right track, and the game is confirmed to release in the fall of 2025 for the Xbox X and PlayStation 5 Consoles. Though there are still some doubts about the performance of the game on the Xbox and PS5 Pro consoles, and the leaks reveal that the performance of GTA 6 on these two consoles would be compromised.

Here is a Post on 'X' that confirms the fact

JUST IN: GTA 6 is still on track for Fall 2025https://t.co/Eb50rbgECh — GTA 6 Intel (@GTA6Intel) August 8, 2024

GTA 6 Price Theory- Players Need to Pay on the Basis of Number of Hours Played

So, the latest hype around GTA 6 after the Take Two Earnings call that happened on 8th August, 2024, is that GTA 6 would be priced on the basis of per hour played. According to some social media leaks, the CEO of Take Two, Strauss Zelnick mentioned that the players would be charged according to the time they spend on the game. This is what GTA 6 Countdown had mentioned on ‘X' a couple of months ago about the GTA 6 pricing.

Here is the post

GTA 6’s publisher says $70 is “very very low” for what they offer and believes that games should theoretically be priced per hour played. pic.twitter.com/LWz4yD0ELi — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) November 17, 2023

Strauss Zelnick indicated that an expensive game could give the players access to more content for the game. The per hour value pricing for GTA 6 is a controversial and debatable aspect of the game, and if the company follows this kind of pricing, then the game could be pretty expensive for the fans who love to spend hours playing the game. If GTA 6 is priced on the basis of per hour played, then the DLCs for the game would also be chargeable and any new map expansion or new mission in the game would also carry an extra cost. So, the players might end up paying an extra $50 to $100 for every DLC that is added to the game.

How Much Would You Have to Pay for GTA 6 if it Launches Like Other Popular AAA titles?

Most of the fans from the GTA Community believe that such an idea cannot be implemented, but some are rather concerned about the heavy price that they would have to pay for the game and its DLCs. GTA 6 deserves a high price, as the prices of AAA games have been steadily rising over the years. Developing and publishing AAA games needs huge investment and this has pushed the base price for all the AAA games to at least $70. GTA 6 is definitely going to cost more than $70 and some of the social media leaks had earlier suggested that the price for GTA 6 is going to be somewhere around $80 or a little more than that. Though, a price tag of $80 for purchasing a single player game like GTA 6 is not much, as it will give you access to all the upcoming DLCs in GTA 6 Online for free. The prices for Deluxe edition could be around $100, but this will give the players access to some exclusive content in the game.

So, the expected price for GTA 6 is still a mystery, and the mystery will unfold itself once Rockstar Games comes out with some clear answers or facts on that front. Till, then the players can assume that the price for GTA 6 is definitely going to be on the higher side as compared to other AAA titles available in the market.

