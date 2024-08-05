GTA 6 Performance Could be Compromised on Xbox Series X and PS5 Pro

GTA 6 release is announced for the fall of 2025 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S Consoles. But did you know that according to recent leaks on social media platforms GTA 6 could have a compromised performance on Xbox Series X Consoles and the much-hyped PS5 Pro Consoles. The leaks reveal that according to the tech experts at the Digital Foundry, GTA 6 is running at 720p on Xbox Series X Consoles, and they claim that they have tested the performance on various consoles. The first official trailer for GTA 6 according to them is a reflection of the fps target for the two consoles PlayStation 5 and Xbox X.

GTA 6 is such a popular upcoming game from the GTA Series that the fans have now rushed to the social media channels to vent out their frustration on the game’s performance. The fans are now arguing why a console like the Xbox Series X/S has to be created which cannot run a game in 1080p. The fans are not happy with the company’s decision of releasing the game on Xbox series X and they believe that the company should have looked out for a better option.

GTA 6 Performance Could be Compromised on PS5 Pro Consoles Too

After the big social media buzz on the poor performance of GTA 6 on all the social media channels, the parcel has been passed on to the PS5 Pro Consoles. So, the new theories reveal that GTA 6 will not run at 60 FPS on PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles, but the worst part is that it will not run at 60 fps on the PS5 Pro console also. The main reason behind this assumption is the fact that the CPU of the PS5 Pro would not be a major upgrade over PS5. GTA 6 is a technically challenging game and running it at 60 fps on either of the two consoles is a big challenge. PS5 owners were always not sure about the game running smoothly at 60 fps on PS5, but with the leaks that reveal that even PS5 Pro will face challenges while running the game at 60 fps, smooth performance for GTA 6 on any of the chosen consoles looks like a dream.

According to a post by ‘RedGamingTech’ on ‘X’, CPU could be a major issue with the PS5 Pro Console.

Here is the post-

So now we know that the PS5 Pro's CPU clocks, basically if GTA6 cannot hit 60 on the 'base' console due to CPU bottleneck, it ain't happening on the Pro.



Unless we're missing something very important from leaks, there's frame gen (which has own issues) — RedGamingTech (@RedGamingTech) March 18, 2024

RedGamingTech has also pointed out that PS5 is designed to make a good use of Ray Tracing and for gamers who prefer graphics over performance PS5 Pro could be a good option. For gamers who give preference to performance, PS5 Pro could be a disappointment.

GTA 6 is a highly anticipated game and the players are really looking forward to play the game the way it should be played. Most of the gamers would love to play GTA 6 on a console that offers an excellent combination of high performance and excellent graphics for the game.

