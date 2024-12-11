GTA 6 Fan Contradicts Insider's Take on GTA 6 Being Delayed to 2026

Insider Jason Schreier has recently made a statement that “GTA 6 will likely slip to 2026, as Rockstar is known for delaying their titles with game development becoming more complicated.” While most of the gaming websites and social media handles are busy analyzing his statement, but no one is looking at the statement from a different perspective. As I always say, GTA 6 fans are just awesome and this has been proven again by the in-depth analysis of the statement on subreddit by a user, who also belongs to the GTA 6 fan community. The fan says “This may be a big statement, but I think Jason Schreier is wrong about GTA 6 being delayed. In his recent interview, he didn’t provide any substantial evidence to support his claim that the game will "probably slip again" to 2026.”

GTA 6 Release Delay and Jason Schreier's Statement

Jason Schreier has been the news lately because of the article he published on GTA 6 in Bloomberg, where he covered details like Rockstar missing certain important GTA 6 deadlines, characters and the storyline of the game, and the Online version of the game that would be introduced later. But we mustn’t forget that he also stated in his article that the game release is on track. And despite all the hurdles GTA 6 will come out in the fall of 2025. Now, another statement has come from him that states that GTA 6 release could slip to 2026 because of certain complicated processes involved in the development of a big AAA title like GTA 6.

“I would be shocked if it actually made it next year”



So, which statement should we trust, the one made earlier, or the one that has come now?

GTA 6 Release Date Delay News Contradicted by a Fan and he Could be Right

GTA 6 fans are really hopeful that GTA 6 release would remain on track and the game would surely come out by the fall of 2025. One fan says on subreddit “All bro essentially said was, I wouldn’t be surprised if GTA 6 got delayed into 2026 due to Rockstar’s delay history from the past”. So, Jason just made some reference to the delays that have happened in the past and he has not given any concrete evidence or an official information on the GTA 6 release delay to 2026. The fans believe that the statement has been made by him with reference to Red Dead Redemption 2, and the complexity that drives the development of AAA games in contemporary times. Though the way development of GTA 6 has been handled, it doesn’t seem like there is going to be any delay in the release of the game. RDR2 faced a lot of external delays, while GTA 6 was kept internally, until Rockstar Games was confident about reaching a certain phase of development in the game. Also, Take Two Interactive has shown confidence in the timely release of the game in their quarterly financial earnings call, and they have very clearly stated that GTA 6 release is right on track. The company has projected a revenue of $8 billion for the fiscal year, and any kind of delay in the release would not only harm the investors, but also impact their credibility in the market.

Since, RDR2, Rockstar games has made sufficient efforts to streamline its development process, and also expanded the team. All these facts actually point towards timely release of GTA 6 and there seems to be no reason for delay whatsoever.

GTA 6 release is actually being considered to be a game changer for the industry. Other developers are waiting for the final release to be confirmed officially for GTA 6, so that they can make release plans for their games under development. GTA 6 has also been nominated as the ‘Most Anticipated game’ in the Game Awards 2024, and if it wins the award, it actually deserves, then Rockstar has to make sufficient efforts to release the game on time. This actually paves a clear way for GTA 6 to release in the fall of 2025, and that too with some official gameplay reveal coming up in the next few days.

