Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today-Get Free Trogon Gun Skin with Top Up

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes are published daily on their various social media handles, and these redeem codes can be redeemed against various rewards like Free Fire MAX Diamonds, gun skins, weapons. Free Fire MAX diamonds are the in-game currency for the game Free Fire MAX and it can be used to purchase various in-game items and right now the latest offer in the game is the Noble Top-up Event where you need to top-up 100 diamonds for a Free Trogon- Noble Sanction Gun skin. Free Fire MAX redeem codes have an alphanumeric combination, and are published by Garena every midnight. The window for redeeming the codes is open for a limited time of 12 to 18 hours. Only first 500 players are eligible to grab these exciting rewards, so you need to hurry up to redeem these codes for 11th December, 2024 in order to get access to various in-game rewards and Free Fire MAX diamonds.

Advertisment

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 11, 2024

FTY7FGN4XKHC – Legendary Frostfire Polar Bundle

VY2KFXT9FQNC – Golden Grace Shotgun

FFPSTXV5FRDM – Pushpa Emote – Hargiz Jhukega Nahi Plus Gloo Wall – Fire Hai Main

FXK2NDY5QSMX – Yellow Poker MP40 Flashing Spade

FFPSYKMXTP2H – Pushpa Bundle + Glue Wall Skin

FY9MFW7KFSNN – Cobra Bundle

FW2KQX9MFFPS – Pushpa Voice Pack

FFXCY2MSF7PY – Isagi Ring Bundle

RDNAFV2KX2CQ – Emote Party

FFX4QKNFSM9Y – Booyah Captain Bundle

FFXMTK9QFFX9 – Golden Shade Bundle

XFVQWKYHTN2P – LOL Emote

FFW2Y7NQFV9S – Cobra MP40 Skin + 1450 Tokens

AYNFFQPXTW9K – SCAR Megalodon Alpha Skin + 2170 Tokens

Steps to Redeem the Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes?

Advertisment

Visit the official Free Fire Redeem Code Redemption Website- Click Here

Log In using your Facebook, Twitter, Google or Apple IDs.

Copy and paste the mentioned codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Then check the game mail, section which is embedded, for rewards after successfully embedding the codes.

FAQ

How Can I Use Free Fire MAX redeem codes?

Advertisment

The redeem codes can be redeemed on the Free Fire MAX Redemption Code website using your Free Fire ID and the code.

How much time does it take for the rewards to show in a player’s in- game mail.v.?

After your codes are redeemed successfully, then it might take as long as 24 hours for the rewards to show up in your account.

Advertisment

How to Get Trogon- Noble Sanction Gun Skin Free in the Noble Top-Up Event?

The new Top-Up Event in Free Fire MAX has been launched today on December 11, 2024 and will continue till January 17, 2025. You need to top-up 100 diamonds in order to win the Trogon- Noble Sanction Gun for free in the event.

Top-Up Diamond Reward 100 Trogon- Noble Sanction 300 Pyramid Sand (Mask) 500 Pyramid Sand (Head) 700 Pyramid Sand (Shoes) 1000 Pyramid Sand (Top) 1500 Pyramid Sand (Bottom) 2000 Wings of Victory

Advertisment

Trogon- Noble Sanction Attributes

Accuracy +

Range +

Reload Speed –

Advertisment

Free Fire MAX redeem codes are the easiest way to earn free diamonds, weapons and in-game costumes. The players can redeem Free Fire MAX codes on a regular basis in order to win rewards that help them to level up their game.

Also Read:

Free Fire MAX OB47 Update Launches on 4th December 2024-New Weapons

Advertisment

GTA 6 Ready for the Show Proves Rockstar’s New Job Posting- DLC Leaks

Free Fire MAX Online Play- Play Free Fire MAX On Android

GTA 5 PPSSPP Download- Play the Game on Android