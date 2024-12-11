Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today-Get Free Trogon Gun Skin with Top Up

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes are published daily on their various social media handles, and these redeem codes can be redeemed against various rewards like Free Fire MAX Diamonds, gun skins, weapons. Free Fire MAX diamonds are the in-game currency for the game Free Fire MAX and it can be used to purchase various in-game items and right now the latest offer in the game is the Noble Top-up Event where you need to top-up 100 diamonds for a Free Trogon- Noble Sanction Gun skin. Free Fire MAX redeem codes have an alphanumeric combination, and are published by Garena every midnight. The window for redeeming the codes is open for a limited time of 12 to 18 hours. Only first 500 players are eligible to grab these exciting rewards, so you need to hurry up to redeem these codes for 11th December, 2024 in order to get access to various in-game rewards and Free Fire MAX diamonds.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 11, 2024
- FTY7FGN4XKHC – Legendary Frostfire Polar Bundle
- VY2KFXT9FQNC – Golden Grace Shotgun
- FFPSTXV5FRDM – Pushpa Emote – Hargiz Jhukega Nahi Plus Gloo Wall – Fire Hai Main
- FXK2NDY5QSMX – Yellow Poker MP40 Flashing Spade
- FFPSYKMXTP2H – Pushpa Bundle + Glue Wall Skin
- FY9MFW7KFSNN – Cobra Bundle
- FW2KQX9MFFPS – Pushpa Voice Pack
- FFXCY2MSF7PY – Isagi Ring Bundle
- RDNAFV2KX2CQ – Emote Party
- FFX4QKNFSM9Y – Booyah Captain Bundle
- FFXMTK9QFFX9 – Golden Shade Bundle
- XFVQWKYHTN2P – LOL Emote
- FFW2Y7NQFV9S – Cobra MP40 Skin + 1450 Tokens
- AYNFFQPXTW9K – SCAR Megalodon Alpha Skin + 2170 Tokens
Steps to Redeem the Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes?
- Visit the official Free Fire Redeem Code Redemption Website- Click Here
- Log In using your Facebook, Twitter, Google or Apple IDs.
- Copy and paste the mentioned codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.
- Then check the game mail, section which is embedded, for rewards after successfully embedding the codes.
FAQ
How Can I Use Free Fire MAX redeem codes?
The redeem codes can be redeemed on the Free Fire MAX Redemption Code website using your Free Fire ID and the code.
How much time does it take for the rewards to show in a player’s in- game mail.v.?
After your codes are redeemed successfully, then it might take as long as 24 hours for the rewards to show up in your account.
How to Get Trogon- Noble Sanction Gun Skin Free in the Noble Top-Up Event?
The new Top-Up Event in Free Fire MAX has been launched today on December 11, 2024 and will continue till January 17, 2025. You need to top-up 100 diamonds in order to win the Trogon- Noble Sanction Gun for free in the event.
|
Top-Up Diamond
|
Reward
|
100
|
Trogon- Noble Sanction
|
300
|
Pyramid Sand (Mask)
|
500
|
Pyramid Sand (Head)
|
700
|
Pyramid Sand (Shoes)
|
1000
|
Pyramid Sand (Top)
|
1500
|
Pyramid Sand (Bottom)
|
2000
|
Wings of Victory
Trogon- Noble Sanction Attributes
- Accuracy +
- Range +
- Reload Speed –
Free Fire MAX redeem codes are the easiest way to earn free diamonds, weapons and in-game costumes. The players can redeem Free Fire MAX codes on a regular basis in order to win rewards that help them to level up their game.
Also Read:
Free Fire MAX OB47 Update Launches on 4th December 2024-New Weapons
GTA 6 Ready for the Show Proves Rockstar’s New Job Posting- DLC Leaks
Free Fire MAX Online Play- Play Free Fire MAX On Android
GTA 5 PPSSPP Download- Play the Game on Android