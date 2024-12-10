GTA 6 Ready for the Show Proves Rockstar’s New Job Posting- DLC Leaks

GTA 6 fans are desperate to get a glimpse of the realistic world of the game, but Rockstar Games has not revealed any official information on the game since the release of trailer 1 for the game. GTA 6 trailer 1 broke all records by becoming one of the highest viewed videos in a very short period of time, and this explains the hype around the game. The fans have actually been thinking, what is stopping Rockstar games from revealing the game further, but no one can answer this dicey question apart from Rockstar games themselves.

GTA 6 and Rockstar’s New Job Posting- The Game is Ready for Marketing

However, the fans on subreddit have discovered a new Job posting from Rockstar Games, and the job description for the posting reveals that Rockstar is making GTA 6 ready for marketing.

The new job posting by Rockstar showcases a job description that focuses mainly on developing key art images for packaging, advertising, print and the web. Earlier there were rumors where a known French journalist, Chris Klippel, had revealed on ‘X’ that GTA 6 trailer 2 was almost ready, and Rockstar was gearing up for communication phase. Does this fall in line with the new job posting where Rockstar Games is looking for a professional with experience in Marketing as a skill for the posted job?

GTA 6 Fans Show Mixed Reactions to this Reveal

Most of the GTA 6 fans have now lost hopes for any kind of GTA 6 reveal that is going to happen this year and they can be seen posting comments like this on subreddit “I love this community. Even after being down theory after theory. the detectives haven't lost their fire.” and, “Define very soon. There is a new job posting, not even filled. Then you need a few weeks to months of onboarding. It is maybe a bit different for artists, but you don’t just pop out a few pictures, videos or whatever right from the start.”

Though some of the fans have still not lost hope that they will get GTA 6 trailer 2 this year itself and their reaction is something like this “Obviously advertising is expected to ramp up soon, but these type of campaigns don't just start overnight. I'm willing to bet they already have a lot of this stuff in the can.”

So, it’s a mixed bag of reactions from the GTA 6 fans, but who knows this could be one GTA 6 leak that goes right.

GTA 6 DLC Leaks

Another post that is getting significant attention comes from a relevant source, Jason Schreier of Bloomberg. He has recently published an article on GTA 6, where he has revealed that GTA 6 will rule the video game industry in 2025. He also says that Rockstar has missed a couple of deadlines when it comes to GTA 6, but he also adds that it’s a common practice followed by the company. According to him the release of the game is on track and it will launch in the Fall of 2025.

Here is a post on ‘X’ by ‘GTA 6 Countdown’:

Insider Jason Schreier has published a new article:

- GTA 6 has already missed multiple deadlines but is now on track to launch in Fall 2025

- Features a significant online mode, designed to generate revenue for years

- Rockstar asked writers to be less crude toward minorities

— GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) December 9, 2024

He has also confirmed that GTA 6 will also be released Online, and the online version will be designed to generate revenue for years. An interesting point revealed in the Bloomberg article is that other publishers are waiting for Rockstar to confirm a release date so they can avoid publishing their games near it.

GTA 6 is ready for marketing and that’s a big reveal for the GTA 6 fans. If this is actually true, then the fans can look forward to some official announcement on the GTA 6 trailer 2 or some screenshots in the coming months or may be earlier.

