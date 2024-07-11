GTA Online Weekly Update July 11 to July 17, 2024-New Police Vehicles

GTA Online DLC Bottom Dollar Bounties provided the players with a whole new set of missions and targets. Some fans, also came up with the idea that GTA 6 features and items were actually teased in the GTA Online DLC. GTA Online weekly updates make the gameplay even more immersive for the players, as they add some new vehicles and new missions to the popular game GTA Online.
GTA Online Weekly Update July 11th to July 17th, 2024
Rockstar Games has launched a new weekly update for GTA Online starting July 11th and it will continue till the 17th of July, 2024. The update introduces new Law Enforcement Vehicles- The Vapid Dominator, and the Declasee Impaler LX Cruiser along with several cash bonuses for completing Dispatch Work for Vincent.
Rewards for the GTA Online Weekly Update July 11 to July 17, 2024
· Vapid Dominator FX Interceptor & Declasse Impaler LX Cruiser available for all players
· Complete 1 Dispatch Work Job and get GTA$100,000
· Complete Additional 2 Dispatch Work Jobs for another GTA$100,000
Weekly Challenge for the GTA Online Weekly Update
The players need to complete 6 Dispatch Work Jobs to receive GTA$100,000
Get 2X GTA$ & 4X RP on Stunt Races
Get 2X GTA$ and RP on
· Special Vehicle Races
· RC Time Trials
· Junk Energy Skydives
Get 30 % Discounts on
· Garage Properties (Small, Medium, and Large)
· Declasse Walton L35
· Lampadati Cinquemila
· Överflöd Entity XF
· Vapid Clique
Get 50% Discounts on
Utility Tops, Vests, and Pants
Gun Van Primary Discounts
· Get Combat Pistol at 50% off
· Get Compact Rifle at 30% off for GTA+ Members
SALVAGE YARD ROBBERIES
· The Gangbanger Robbery: Enus Stafford (Top)
· The Duggan Robbery: Lampadati Tropos Rallye (Standard)
· The Podium Robbery: The McTony Robbery: Weeny Issi Rally (Low)
Free Vehicles for GTA Online Weekly Update July 11th to July 17th
· The Lucky Wheels Vehicle: HVY Insurgent - https://youtu.be/wjxYrg0YcHk?t=141
· LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Albany V-STR - https://youtu.be/OH5fuWapjhs - Place Top 3 in the LS Car Meet Series for three days in a row
TEST RIDES
· Premium Test Ride (HSW): Pfister Astron Custom
Premium Deluxe Motorsport
· Överflöd Entity XF
· Coil Brawler
· Pegassi Esskey
· Vapid Contender
· Obey 9F
Luxury Autos
· Bollokan Envisage
· Enus Paragaon S
PREMIUM RACE & TRIALS
· Premium Race: Senora Freeway - https://youtu.be/nI74gETajcY
· Time Trial: Grove Street - https://youtu.be/EroaQvRY97I
· HSW Time Trial: Textile City to Stab City - https://youtu.be/Dr6B1oLh1sM
GTA Online Weekly Update 11th July to 17th July, 2024, comes with a whole new set of missions and rewards. The players can grab the rewards by completing the missions associated with the update.
