GTA 6 is Delayed, but GTA 5 Mansions DLC Gets a Teaser and a Confirmed Release Date

GTA 6 has been delayed from May 26, 2026 to November 19, 2026, and all hopes are now hanging on the upcoming GTA 5 Mansions DLC and an upgraded port for Red Dead Redemption 2. GTA 6 delay was somewhat inevitable, as Rockstar Games had not released any information on the game since a very long time, but its delay could give Rockstar Games an opportunity to cash in on GTA 5 upcoming Mansions DLC and the rumored Red Dead Redemption 2 PS5 port.
According to the user ‘GTA Series Videos’ on ‘X’ “Rockstar Games has teased the arrival of the next GTA Online update: starting next week, players will get 3 teaser missions tied to Raf, Mr. Faber and Valentina - likely one per week - rolling out ahead of a new major luxury-mansion-focused update in December.” This is a great piece of news for the fans who are really looking forward to GTA Online Mansions DLC arriving in December 2025.
Here is the post on ‘X’ by the user ‘GTA Series Videos’:
Rockstar Games has teased the arrival of the next #GTAOnline update: starting next week, players will get 3 teaser missions tied to Raf, Mr. Faber and Valentina - likely one per week - rolling out ahead of a new major luxury-mansion-focused update in December. pic.twitter.com/33wMwCLAyN— GTA Series Videos (@GTASeries) November 6, 2025
GTA 5 Mansions DLC- New Official Teaser and Confirmed Release Date
GTA 6 delay is heart breaking for the fans, but a new GTA 5 Mansions DLC gives some new hope. The good part is that GTA 5 Mansions DLC gets a new official teaser and a confirmed release date. Rockstar Games has given a screenshot in their Newswire and it is titled ‘Get Ready to Move Up in the World’. The description says “Starting next week, make sure to get in on the ground floor of a new extravagant era in Los Santos luxury real estate. Raf will be in touch...” The screenshot mentions a new real estate company ‘Prix Luxury Real Estate’. This refers to three upcoming prologue missions to the mansions DLC. These missions would be coming to GTA Online Update for the coming week that launches on Thursday. Next teaser can be found in the GTA+ Newswire, where you will find that this GTA+ month is ending on December 8, which is a Monday, and based on the past trends, Rockstar Games, will release the GTA 5 Mansions DLC on Tuesday, December 9, 2025. So, there is a holiday gift for the fans, which is not GTA 6 trailer 3, but GTA 5 Mansions DLC Update.
GTA 5 Mansions DLC could get an official Newswire anytime now, but the update will launch in December only. GTA 6 has been delayed to November 2026, but GTA 5 Mansions DLC launch could bring some holiday cheer for the fans.
Also Read:
GTA 6 Trailer 3 Expected in November Based on an Insane Fan Theory
If GTA 6 Follows RDR2 Marketing Plan, then Pre-Orders Might Start in January 2026
GTA 6 Trailer 3 Release is Expected to Reveal Gameplay Details-Rumors
GTA Online Weekly Update Launches for November 6 to 12, 2025-Get GTA$1,00,000 Bonus