GTA 6 Release Delay Shatters Millions of Dreams, but it Creates a Guinness World Record

GTA 6 has been delayed again from May 26, 2026 to November 19, 2026, and to add to the woes of the fans, Rockstar Games started the delay message with a ‘Hi’. GTA 6 fans have been waiting to return back to the streets of Leonida with Jason and Lucia, for a long time now, but continuous GTA 6 release delays have been making this impossible for the fans. Now, Rockstar Games has come out again with a more or less similar delay message like the last time, and the message reads “Grand Theft Auto 6 will now release on Thursday, November 19, 2026. We are sorry for adding additional time to what has been a long wait, but these extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve”.

So, every time it’s the same story from Rockstar Games’ side, where they talk about their passion involved in making the game extremely polished and desirable for the fans. But, do the fans accept that kind of reasoning or they are just frustrated with these continuous delays in GTA 6 release? Rockstar Games wants the fans to wait for a little longer to return to the sprawling state of Leonida and contemporary Vice City, but the fans now believe that a GTA 6 release in 2026 is impossible.

On the other hand, Take-Two CEO, Strauss Zelnick says that “I’m highly confident. And at the same time, there have been limited circumstances where more time was required to polish a title and make sure that it was spectacular and that time has been well-spent, when our competitors go to market before something was ready, bad things happen. That said, that said, I’m highly confident on the new date."

Stauss Zelnick has always showed confidence in the release dates announced by Rockstar Games, and despite that various delays have happened. So, one cannot take his word for a confirmed GTA 6 release on the officially announced date by Rockstar Games. Earlier the game was supposed to release in the fall of 2025, and from there it got delayed to May 26, 2026. But now, again the game has been delayed to November 2026, and the fans now think it’s difficult to see GTA 6 coming out in 2026 in any way.

GTA 6 Manages to Create Another Guinness World Record

GTA 6 fans might not like the fact, but GTA 6 has just entered the Guinness World Record for the longest development period for a video game. GTA 6 has taken almost 14 years 43 days for development, and this really is a pretty long period for game development.

Now, the fans are looking forward to a game that definitely lives up to its hype and is perfect in every way. The hopes are really high from GTA 6, but its release date remains dicey till the marketing for the game starts in a big way. The fans can now hope that the game releases in November 2026 without any further delay, which is really expected from Rockstar Games.

