GTA 6 Trailer 3 Expected in November Based on an Insane Fan Theory

GTA 6 fans are just awesome, as they pick up every single clue dropped by Rockstar Games in their updates and trailers, and these clues are woven into a wild theory by the fans. Till now, GTA 6 has proven all the fan theories wrong, as none of the theories could predict the right date for GTA 6 trailer 2 release. Now, the fans are waiting for GTA 6 trailer 3 release or a gameplay trailer, which would give them some more insights about the upcoming game. Rockstar Games has always been extremely quiet over GTA 6 marketing, and this sometimes makes things worse, as the fans try to pick up clues from anywhere in order to get some information on what’s next in GTA 6.

GTA 6 release has already been delayed from fall 2025 to May 26, 2026 for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. The fans were expecting a second GTA 6 trailer in 2024, and many insane fan theories evolved in that period trying to predict the correct release date for GTA 6 trailer 2. Rockstar Games, on the other hand, dropped GTA 6 trailer 2 and seventy screenshots for the game very quietly in 2025, without making any prior announcement. Theories like the popular Moon theory, T-shirt theory, and Pizza theory failed to predict the correct date for GTA 6 trailer 2 release.

GTA 6 Trailer 3 Release in November- Is the Theory Correct This Time?

Now, again the fans have discovered a new clue that predicts the release date for GTA 6 trailer 3 as November 8, 2025. This clue has been taken from GTA 6 trailer 2, where Jason walks into a store. There he backslaps the clerk of the convenience store with a baseball bat in his other hand. In this particular scene when he is ready to punch the cash register, you can see that he has a watch on his left hand, and the watch says 11:08. Based on this fine detail the fans believe that Rockstar Games might come up with GTA 6 trailer 3 or a new announcement on the game on this particular day in November.

Here is a post on ‘X’ by the user ‘GTA 6 Updates’:

Here’s Why I Think GTA 6 Trailer 3 & Pre-Orders Will Drop On November 8th



Jason’s Digital Watch Shows A Specific Number “11:08” Which Points Out To November 8th



This Date Also Marks The First Trailer’s Announcement Anniversary.



Additionally, The Next Earnings Call Takes… pic.twitter.com/UcE2ih10I0 — GTA 6 Updates (@ViceCityGTAVI) October 26, 2025

This date is significant in two ways, and the first one is that it marks the anniversary of the official announcement of GTA 6 trailer 1. The other one being Take-Two Interactive’s Financial earnings call, which will be held on November 6, 2025, and that would be two days before the rumored date for GTA 6 trailer 3 release. Most of the announcements have been made by Take Two on their upcoming games around these financial earnings call, so the fans have a lot of hope from this particular theory.

On the other hand, some fans have an argument that November 8, 2025, is a Saturday, and the past trends reveal that Rockstar Games has never made an announcement about their upcoming titles over the weekend.

GTA 6 trailer 3 release date is still not confirmed officially, but the fans have some wild theories to support its release in November. Till now, Rockstar Games has broken every trend with GTA 6, but who knows this theory might start a new trend for the GTA 6 fans.

