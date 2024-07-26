GTA 6 is Set to Blur the Line Between the Virtual and Real World

There has been much discussion going around on the web about the AI enabled gameplay mechanism of GTA 6. Rockstar Games is not only positioning the game as the most immersive game ever created, but they are also insisting on the fact that it will provide a unique and unparalleled experience to the players. All this is being owed to the realistic gameplay experience that would be provided by the game in terms of its AI enabled gameplay technology.

Use of AI in games dates back to the era of games like Pacman, but AI techniques and algorithms have evolved substantially over the years. It would be surprising to know that Pacman, 1979 relied on a very simple AI technique: a state machine. This simple AI technique made the monsters or the ghosts either chase you or run away and for each state they took a semi-random route at each junction. But, those days of simple AI are over now and what we really have now is complex AI algorithms that aim to give the players a realistic gaming experience.

GTA 6 AI Enabled Gameplay Leaks

GTA 6 Could Have a Delayed Police Response Time- Adding a Strategic Element to Heists and Robberies in the Game

Let’s go back to the leaked footage from 2022 which involved a mission in a diner called the HS Waffles, where the two main protagonists of the game Jason and Lucia receive a Wanted Level. Unlike its predecessor GTA 5, the police response time in GTA 6 would be delayed to give the players more time to gather more money in the game and also plan their escape strategically. Though these leaks were doubted by the fans, but later Rockstar confirmed that it was an actual gameplay feature for the game GTA 6. Also, GTA 6 could feature a new ‘Wanted Level’ system and the new system would be quite different from the traditional 5-star Wanted Level system that we had in earlier GTA games.

One of the facts about Police AI in GTA 6 was posted by GTA 6 Countdown on ‘X’

Fact: Police AI is making major leaps in GTA 6, cops show up during a heist without shooting or rushing in immediately. They can also recognize a vehicle you committed a crime in and be on the lookout for it based on the leaked footage.

GTA 6 Vehicles will Feature Advanced Physics for Vehicles

Generally, the games use Physics engine with some preset rules that determine how the vehicle would be controlled in the game and how the characters would interact with each other. GTA 4 focused more on realistic crashes and GTA 5 focused more on Arcade driving which was not too realistic. GTA 6 is expected to provide the players with a more balanced driving experience and this fact can be accepted on the basis of the vehicle AI showcased in GTA 6 official trailer 1. The cars in GTA 6 trailer 1 show improved suspension and a varied vehicle behavior.

Here is a Post on ‘X’ by ‘Dezzmon’ that Shows Realistic Physics for Vehicle Damage in GTA 6.

GTA 6 will Feature AI Driven Textures

GTA 6 leaks reveal that GTA 6 could feature AI driven textures like the ones we had in Red Dead Redemption 2. These textures were manually incorporated into the game RDR2, but with GTA 6 the use of advanced AI technology would make the job easier for Rockstar. AI driven textures would automatically help the game portray some exclusive features like aging buildings, and some materials like wood and concrete could weather naturally over a certain period of time.

GTA 6 will Feature Realistic and Life Like NPCs

According to a post on ‘X’ by ‘GTA 6 Countdown’, the upcoming GTA series game GTA 6 will have an AI enabled mechanism that would allow the NPCs to have their own life and also take real-time decisions based on the environment and other NPCs around them.

Here is the post-

A new GTA 6 patent was discovered that showcases insane AI and animation technology, which allows each NPC to have their own life and make real-time decisions based on the environment and other NPCs around them.



Examples from the trailer…🧵 pic.twitter.com/kNXPFpBXGT — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) February 14, 2024

All this would be based on a technology that combines programming and AI, where developers set certain rules for different situations and the AI technology automatically adapts to the movement of the characters in the game.

GTA 6 is definitely the most anticipated game in the GTA series and what makes it worth the wait is its realistic gameplay. Actual details about the game would only be confirmed by Rockstar through official screenshots or trailer 2 release, which are much awaited by the fans.

