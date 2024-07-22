GTA 6 Trailer 2 Date Teased in Trailer 1-Would Rockstar End the Silence?

GTA 6 is the most anticipated upcoming game in the GTA Series, and it is interesting to follow the rumors and leaks surrounding the game on all the social media channels. Fans are ready to pick up every small crumb of information on the game and every leak is followed by a story on the release of GTA 6 trailer 2 or the revealed features of the game.
A recent interesting leak on social media channels like ‘X’ reveals that GTA 6 Trailer 2 Date was teased in Trailer 1, and that is a real interesting fact to explore further.
GTA 6 Trailer 2 Release Date- New Rumors
So, the new rumors say, that Rockstar revealed the release date of the first GTA 6 trailer on a T-shirt in GTA Online Update. Based on the assumption, the newly created theory says that there is a huge possibility that Rockstar would have revealed the GTA 6 Trailer 2 release date in GTA 6 official trailer 1. All this goes back to the GTA 6 official trailer 1 where the bodycam footage caught the attention of the GTA 6 fans, where the footage in the trailer displays the number ‘08.04’. The time given is also close to turning into ‘0’ and this could refer to the number ‘24’. All this put together gives you the date as ‘08/04/2024’, and this could just be another puzzle-based game being played by Rockstar games. This is just an assumption made by the fans, but looking back at Rockstar Games’ history of using puzzles and creativity as a tool to enchant the players this could be assumed as one of the biggest possibilities.
This date also coincides with Take-Two’s next conference call, which is due to happen on the 8th of August, 2024 at 4:30 PM E.D.T. In the past, Rockstar Games has been known to reveal some screenshots or major announcements regarding their upcoming releases like GTA 6 before or just after their conference calls. And this what that has given new wings to the imagination of the fans with respect to the release date of the GTA 6 trailer 2.
GTA 6 Trailer 1 Hits Another Record- Release Pattern of Popular Games Could be a Major Hint
Here is a post on 'X' by 'LeonidaMan' which says "The chances that rockstar games will release #GTAVI screenshots in August are increasingly high •"
🚨 GTA 6 NEWS:— LeonidaMan (@LeonidaMan_) July 19, 2024
• The chances that rockstar games will release #GTAVI screenshots in August are increasingly high 📈💯
• In trailer 1 in the bodycam scene you can see the date 08-04.#GTA6 #GTA #GamingNews pic.twitter.com/3PnjDkj2EJ
Rockstar Games have hit another major record on their first official trailer for GTA 6, as the trailer has hit 200 million views. The record-breaking success of GTA 6 trailer 1 definitely proves that it is the most anticipated game in the upcoming games series. This actually shows the excitement of the fans for the most-awaited upcoming game, which is being positioned by Rockstar as the most-immersive game ever created. Leaks around GTA 6 Trailer 2 Release or some major announcement could be expected because of a release pattern followed by Rockstar Games for all its major releases. As discussed, earlier GTA 5 also received its first set of screenshots 253 days after the release of official Trailer 1, and Red Dead Redemption 2 followed a similar pattern wherein it received its first set of screenshots 214 days after the release of official trailer 1. It’s been more than 225 days since Rockstar Games released the first official trailer for GTA 6, and if all the assumptions are combined together then the release date of 8th August, 2024 or somewhere around it, would be a good time for the game to get its trailer 2 or some screenshots.
GTA 6 is definitely going to be the most-immersive game ever created and this is a fact based on the visuals and graphics shown in the official trailer. No wonder the fans are eagerly looking forward to some information on the trailer 2 of the game, as another trailer in store would reveal more details about the excellent features of the popular upcoming game, but till then what works for the fans is the whole set of rumors linked to the game.
Also Read:
PPSSPP Games Download on Android and PC-Play GTA Editions and God of War for Free (pcquest.com)
GTA 5 PPSSPP Download- Play the Game on Android (pcquest.com)
Free Fire MAX Online Play- Play Free Fire MAX On Android (pcquest.com)
Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today and MAC10 X AC80 Ring Event (pcquest.com)