GTA Online Weekly Update July 25 to July 31, 2024- Get GTA$ 100000

GTA Online is known for its regular updates and new DLC Content. A new GTA Online Event starts on July 25 and will be available till July 31, 2024. The players can participate in the event and earn extra cash via New Pizza Deliveries. To get hold of the exclusive reward “Pizza This…. Tee, the community has to collectively delivers 10 million pizzas, and everyone will be rewarded with the exclusive prize associated with the new event. This event also debuts LS Tags, a new daily collectible, along with the Vapid Dominator FX.
GTA Online Weekly Update July 25 to July 31, 2024- Rewards and Bonuses
- NEW LS Tags Daily Collectible
- Vapid Dominator FX & Pegassi Pizza Boy available for all Players
GTA Online Weekly Update July 25 to July 31, 2024- COMMUNITY CHALLENGE
- Deliver 10 million Pizzas to receive the Pizza This… Tee
GTA Online Weekly Update July 25 to July 31- WEEKLY CHALLENGE
- Complete 3 Pizza Deliveries to receive GTA$100,000
Get 2X GTA$ & 4X RP in Transform Races in the New GTA Online Update
- Transform Races
Get 2X GTA$ & RP
- Stockpile
Get DISCOUNTS (40% OFF)
- Work Jackets and Shirts
Get DISCOUNTS (30% OFF)
· Annis RE-7B
· Gallivanter Baller ST
· Grotti Visione
· Truffade Z-Type
· Übermacht Rhinehart
· Vapid Unmarked Cruiser
GUN VAN PRIMARY DISCOUNTS for the New GTA Online Update
- 30% OFF: Up-n-Atomizer
- 40% OFF GTA+ Members: Heavy Rifle
SALVAGE YARD ROBBERIES in the New GTA Online Update
- The McTony Robbery: Grotti Turismo Classic (Top Tier)
- The Gangbanger Robbery: Annis Euros (Standard Tier)
- The Podium Robbery: Bravado Greenwood (Low Tier)
Get FREE VEHICLES in the GTA Online Event –
- The Lucky Wheel Podium Vehicle: Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8 - https://youtu.be/Iy28chr113o
- LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Grotti Cheetah Classic - https://youtu.be/FbPyt7CHWG8 - Place Top 5 in the LS Car Meet Series for two days in a row
TEST RIDES
- Premium Deluxe Motorsport: Canis Kalahari, Coil Cyclone, RUNE Cheburek, Truffade Z-Type & Vapid Retinue
- Luxury Autos: Invetero Coquette D1 & Vapid Dominator FX
- Test Track: Annis RE-7B, Bravado Buffalo S & Grotti Carbonizzare
- Premium Test Ride (HSW): Grotti Turismo Classic
PREMIUM RACE & TRIALS
- Premium Race: Art to Art - https://youtu.be/B5JrhkM6lpE
- Time Trial: Pillbox Hill - https://youtu.be/bNWcxkqBM5Y
- HSW Time Trial: Terminal to Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness - https://youtu.be/zV6rZlMLx8k
GTA Online Update for this week will run from July 25 to July 31, 2024 and the players can complete all the missions to get the weekly challenge reward and other rewards like the Community Challenge Reward.
Also Read:
GTA 5 PPSSPP Download- Play the Game on Android (pcquest.com)
GTA 6 Could Feature Random Events- Prepare for the Unexpected (pcquest.com)
Free Fire MAX Online Play- Play Free Fire MAX On Android (pcquest.com)
PPSSPP Games Download on Android and PC-Play GTA Editions and God … (pcquest.com)
·