GTA 6 Latest Development Update Reveals that the Game Would be Ready by Now

A new article on GTA 6 published on Sky News gives the latest development update on the game. The article highlights where Rockstar Games might be right now with GTA 6 development, and the insights come from one of their former employees. The article titled ‘How chaotic gang of British 'geeks' launched one of most lucrative gaming franchises of all time’, focuses on how the popular Grand Theft Auto Series games started in an unremarkable industrial estate in Dundee and went on to become one of the world's biggest game series. The article also reveals where Rockstar Games is today with GTA 6 development, and what kind of pressure is there on the company to release the game in this fall.
GTA 6 is Ready and is Being Tested for Bugs?
Sky News is a Europe-based news outlet and Rockstar Games was originally founded in Scotland, so a feature article on GTA 6 in Sky News channel looks like the right choice. The article is an interaction with a former Rockstar DMA designer, Keith Hamilton, where he talks about how Grand Theft Auto games became the most successful series of all times. He also talks about GTA 6 and Rockstar Games, and gives some insights on the latest development phase of GTA 6.
“The game itself will already be finished, Keith says. Staff will be "working all hours" trying to fix increasingly complicated bugs.” He explains that most of the GTA 6 is still unrevealed, as even his friends working with Rockstar Games won’t spill their secrets to him. Rockstar Games has always promised to significantly move beyond what they have previously delivered, and this puts the pressure on the company to create a game that is perfect in every way. Keith reveals that the pressure right now would be on the development team for GTA 6, and according to him every day at Rockstar Games’ office now would likely be beginning with a meeting that focuses on analyzing the results of the play tests. This eventually helps the development team to decide which bugs to fix and which fixes could risk introducing bigger bugs.
Keith also acknowledged the fact that it has been sixteen months since the release of GTA 6 trailer 1, and so far, there has been only one trailer for the game. GTA 6 according to him is important for Take-Two and Rockstar Games would be under lot of pressure right now to get something out on the game.
Keith also says “he wants to see more freedom and a more complex working city in this edition, with more consequences attached to player actions rather than more tasks fed to them.” Last but not the least he says that GTA 6 should be able to deliver the entertainment factor that the GTA 6 fans are looking forward to in the game. The success for GTA 5 went beyond the world of video games and GTA 6 is expected to take it to a level much higher than what has already been achieved.
GTA Series- The Success Factor
The first game in the GTA Series changed the gaming scenario, as the game came with a new concept where the players could play as themselves and do what would be immoral or illegal in real life. This created enough controversy, but added to the popularity of the game. After this GTA San Andreas became one of the most successful games in the series in the year 2004. Later, GTA 5 broke all the success records and managed to reach $1bn in retail sales. GTA Online was also a huge success, as it kept the fans engaged with GTA 5 for a long time.
GTA 6 release has been re-confirmed for the fall of 2025 for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles by Take-Two Interactive. A lot is expected from the game, and it would be a great news for the fans if the game is already ready and complete.
