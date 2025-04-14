Sony’s PlayStation 6 Reportedly Set to Release in 2027 as the Next-Gen Console

PS5 Pro was released in November 2024, but the console faced a lot of criticism because of its heavy $699.99 price tag. Most of the GTA 6 fans were looking forward to PS5 Pro as a console that would play GTA 6 at 60 fps, but the experts at Digital Foundry shattered their hopes with the reveal that even PS5 Pro will not play GTA 6 at that performance level. In order to create a market need for the PS5 Pro console, Sony also launched a number of PS5 Pro enhanced games that run with visual enhancements, performance improvements, and some new features. PS5 Pro comes with features like improved Ray Tracing, PSSR technology, and a bigger storage, but all this is only available with the games that fall in the category of ‘PS5 Pro Enhanced Games’. The downside of the PS5 Pro console is its heavy price tag and the missing Optical Drive, the price for which if added to the price of the console makes the total price for the console nearly $800 in total. So, most of the technical experts would not ask you to upgrade from the base PS5 to PS5 Pro, until and unless you really want to spend money on playing a few games with high quality graphics.

So, what the new PlayStation 6 console will offer, which will make it a major upgrade over the existing console PS5 or PS5 Pro.

According to ‘TCMFGames’ on ‘X’, Sony is reportedly working on a next-gen PlayStation 6 console that will launch towards the end of 2027. PS6 is reported to launch with features like UDNA, Zen 6, Advanced PSSR, Machine Learning/ AI Tech, New Dualsense, and Backward Compatibility.

Here is the post on ‘X’ by ‘TCMFGames’:

PS6 is on the way

⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀

Per reports / rumors

• UDNA

• ZEN 6

• Advanced PSSR

• Machine Learning / AI tech

• New Dualsense

• Backwards Compatibility

⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀… pic.twitter.com/oSnmP4Clcr — TCMFGames (@TCMF2) March 25, 2025

PlayStation 6 Release in 2027- Is it Real?

Right now, these are just rumors and more information would be available on the console by the end of 2025. Sony launched PS4 and PS5 consoles within a gap of seven years, and this makes 2027 as the anticipated launch year for PS6. According to a reliable insider ‘Kepler L2’, system-on-a-chip (SoC) powering the PS6 is finalized and is also undergoing validation tests. This is the final step in the processor development, where the design process of integrated circuits or printed circuit boards is locked up and prepared for full scale manufacturing. So, according to the tech expert a typical cycle for such products by Sony from validation to launch takes approximately 2 years, and this makes 2027 as the expected release year for PS6 console.

PlayStation 6- A Real Next-Gen PlayStation Console

Is PS6 going to be a major upgrade over PS5 or PS5 Pro? PS6 will reportedly feature a UDNA graphics architecture, which would be an evolution of RDNA 5. The new upcoming next-gen console by Sony will be built in collaboration with AMD, and combined with a 3nm fabrication process and GDDR7 memory, and the new console will deliver significant improvement in graphics quality with lower energy consumption. Collaboration of Sony with AMD for building the PS6 console gives it access to 3D V-Cache technology that will increase the on-chip memory of the device. This will solve the issues the players faced with old consoles, as PS6 will have shorter loading times, smoother gameplay and improved performance while playing demanding AAA titles like GTA 6.

The next-gen console by Sony would be designed by taking the future into perspective. To enhance the capabilities of PS6 console, Sony is reportedly working on integrating machine learning capabilities directly into the GPU. This enhancement would improve features like PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR), which is a tool that helps in enhancing image quality. PS6 console is also rumored to feature a next-gen CPU, and AMD’s Zen4 or Zen5 architecture could be the answer. This would allow the console to provide a balanced performance with CPU and the GPU working at similar levels.

PlayStation 6 Expected Price

PS6 has taken almost three years for development and the console will face competition from Xbox’s Next-gen console that is scheduled to launch in 2026. PS5 Pro launched in 2024 costs around $ 800, if you add the price of the missing Optical Drive to the original PS5 Pro price of $700. So, PS6 will definitely come at a much higher expected price, as a machine with cutting-edge technology is definitely bound to cost more. To make the product more competitive in the market, Sony will release PS6 at a price that will allow it to beat the competition in the market.

Other factors apart from technology and competition that might affect the price of the upcoming PS6 console would be the market conditions and the spending power of the players who would love to upgrade from their old console to the next-gen PS6 console.

