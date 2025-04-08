Free Fire MAX Dark Royale Event-Grab M1917 Dark Matter Gun and a Gloo Wall

Free Fire MAX is a popular battle royale game that can be played on your Android device with a free download from the Google Play Store. The game is popular because of its regular gameplay content updates and innovative events, which bring exclusive rewards for the players. After the Dark Ring Event, Free Fire MAX has recently launched a new Luck Royale event, Dark Royale Event. The event brings exclusive Grand Prizes to the platform like the M1917- Dark Matter Gun, Gloo Wall- Explosive Matter, and Katana- Void Matter. The event requires the players to spend their Free Fire MAX diamonds for spinning in the event.

Free Fire MAX Dark Royale Event- Launch

Free Fire MAX Dark Royale Event has been launched on the 8th of April 2025 and will stay on the server for the next 12 days. The event brings some exclusive rewards for the players which they can grab to level up their game.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Dark Royale Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Here go to the Dark Royale event.

Now, you need to make spins using your Free Fire MAX diamonds. You will have to spend 15 diamonds for 1 spin and 150 Free Fire MAX diamonds for 11 spins in the event.

Free Fire MAX Dark Royale Event- Rewards

Grand Prizes

M1917- Dark Matter

Gloo Wall- Explosive Matter

Katana- Void Matter

Other Prizes

Curls with Hat

Skyboard- Dusk Tail

Bell Bottoms (Black)

Sneakers (Black)

Schoolgirl (Black)

Boots (Black)

Jeep (Monochrome) Jigsaw

Pet Skin: Cyber Flash

Free Fire MAX Dark Royale event brings exclusive gun skins and in-game items to the platform. The players can make spins with the help of their Free Fire MAX diamonds and grab the rewards they want from the event.

