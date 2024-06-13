GTA 6 PC Release is Expected Shortly After its Console Release-Dedicated Drag Strip Leaks

GTA 6 is definitely the most talked about game on the web and social media channels, and what makes it the most anticipated upcoming open-world game is the set of awesome leaks revolving around the game. GTA 6 maps, release, trailer 2, gameplay features and almost all the things about the game are knitted into deep web of leaks and rumors. According to a post on ‘X’ by GTA 6 Countdown “GTA 6’s PC version is rumored to launch alongside PS5 & Xbox Series X|S, making it the first Rockstar title to release simultaneously on console and PC.” If the rumors like this stand true then this piece of news would serve as an extreme delight for the ardent GTA series fans.

GTA 6’s PC version is rumored to launch alongside PS5 & Xbox Series X|S, making it the first Rockstar title to release simultaneously on console and PC. pic.twitter.com/JTTIXi7OrF — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) August 12, 2023

Now if we go logically into analyzing the GTA 6 PC release expected date, then we might have to look deeper into some of the official statements made by the Rockstar Games company regarding the issue. GTA 6 was officially announced in December 2023 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox series X/S and is set to release in the fall of 2025, but no announcement was made by the company regarding the PC release of the game. However, during a TD Cowan conference Zelnick was asked “whether the decision to exclude the PC release of GTA 6 at launch was the final decision of the company, or is there a possibility of later announcement for the PC platform release of the game?” To which Zelnick relied “It doesn’t seem to me that either would be set in stone, but Rockstar has an approach to platform which we have seen before, and they will make some more announcements in due time.” So, it looks like there is some hope for the PC gamers who are eagerly looking forward to an official announcement on the PC release date of GTA 6.

What Can we Infer about the GTA 6 PC Release Date from the Statements?

Rockstar games has always followed a particular pattern when it comes to console and PC releases and the company could follow the same pattern for GTA 6 PC release date announcement. The biggest reveal regarding the PC release date comes with a hint on the presence of a shorter gap between the console release date and the PC release date for GTA 6. Zelnick commented that “I do believe that the right strategy for our business is to be where the consumer is, and historically what this company has done is address consumers anywhere they are, and on any platform that makes sense, over time.”

The company right now is focused on delivering an unparalleled experience to the gamers through the console release of the game. Releasing a game on consoles gives a company an advantage of fixed configurations that can be easily optimized. On the other hand, PCs come with diverse configurations which makes it difficult for the gaming company to optimize the game for the platform. However, Rockstar games has always followed a similar marketing timeline pattern for their games like GTA 4, and the PC release for GTA 6 will definitely follow the console release. The game will definitely be launched with high-quality graphics and visuals for the consoles and would meet the expectations set by Rockstar games for GTA 6.

GTA 6 Event Leaks Feature a Dedicated Drag Strip

Rockstar games is confident about the immersive gameplay features of GTA 6 and the immense success of GTA 6 Trailer 1 proves that it is definitely a highly-anticipated game in the gaming community. GTA 6 gameplay leaks show a dedicated drag strip for online races and this is definitely an improvement over its predecessor GTA 5. The drag strip can also be used for activities like testing vehicles in the game. The drag strip is supposed to be located close to the airport or one of the strips near Port Ghorn. Also, there are three confirmed nightclubs alone in the Vice City area, which actually confirms a lot of action in the GTA 6 gameplay. The gameplay is also supposed to include an exclusive road, known as ‘A Singing Road’ where the grooves and ridges are strategically placed along the pavement to produce musical tones when the vehicles drive over them. So, apart from the presence of a replica of the real-life locations like Kennedy Space Centre, GTA 6 is expected to feature Wingsuit activity and some mini games like 3v3 basketball and football.

Right now, what we have for GTA 6 is only rumors and the first official trailer. Some of the gameplay elements have definitely been confirmed through the trailer, but the others are yet to be confirmed. So, till then the fans need to suffice themselves with news around GTA 6 leaks and rumors.



