GTA 6 Release is Confirmed for the Fall of 2025-Key Highlights

GTA 6 is the most anticipated game and it was actually set to release in the first quarter of 2025. On Thursday, 16th May 2024, Take Two Interactive software confirmed that the release of GTA 6 will happen in the year 2025 only, but the release window has now been shifted to the fall of the year 2025. The news was announced after Rockstar parent company Take-Two Interactive reported a $2.9 billion loss for the January 1- March 31 period in their fourth-quarter and full fiscal year 2024 earnings report. Take Two is not prepared to share further information about the release window of GTA 6 and as of now they just want to leave it at the Fall of 2025. Take Two Interactive stated “As we enter Fiscal 2025 with positive momentum, we expect to deliver Net Bookings of $5.55 to $5.65 billion. Our outlook reflects a narrowing of Rockstar Games' previously established window of Calendar 2025 to Fall of Calendar 2025 for Grand Theft Auto VI. We are highly confident that Rockstar Games will deliver an unparalleled entertainment experience, and our expectations for the commercial impact of the title continue to increase.”

Here is a Twitter Post that gives an Expected Roadmap for GTA 6 Release till the fall of 2025

my GTA 6 marketing roadmap prediction leading to a Fall 2025 release. pic.twitter.com/Fq0kPXxH6j — jericho681 🌴☀️ (@jericho681) May 16, 2024

What are the Key Takeaways with Reference to GTA 6?

GTA 6 is confirmed to release in the fall of 2025

First official trailer for GTA 6 had confirmed the release of the game in the first quarter of the year 2025, but now the new reports from Take Two Interactive have extended the confirmed release date to the fall of the year 2025. The good part is that Take Two Interactive is quite confident about the release date, and this gives an indication of no further delay in the release of GTA 6.

GTA 6 is definitely going to be the most immersive game ever created

GTA 6 is being positioned by the Rockstar Games company as the most immersive game ever created, and this could stand true based on the recent announcement made by Take Two Interactive after they reported their fourth-quarter and full fiscal year 2024 earnings. Take Two States “We are highly confident that Rockstar Games will deliver an unparalleled entertainment experience, and our expectations for the commercial impact of the title continue to increase.” This clearly indicates that GTA 6 is definitely going to be a highly-immersive game with a fabulous storyline that will create another successful record for Rockstar games.

GTA 5 has sold more units in the last quarter

GTA 5 has sold 5 million more units as compared to the last quarter and has showcased a total sale of 200 million units. The data reveals that GTA 5, the most popular game in the entire GTA series is still in huge demand. This could be a good indicator in terms of potential market and revenue for the upcoming GTA series game GTA 6, as GTA 6 is the most highly anticipated game in the entire series. Leaks around GTA 6 have been happening for a long time on all the social media channels, and the game has gained huge popularity on the basis of its first official trailer which has created a record of over 90, 421, 491 views on YouTube in the first 24 hours of its release. Take Two believes that GTA 6 will help the company achieve ‘new levels of success’ with sequential growth in Net Bookings expected for Fiscal year 2025, 2026, and 2027, and looking at the sales figure for GTA 5 this confidence stands justified. GTA 5 is still the second most selling game in the world, even after 10 years of its release, and this definitely increases expectations from the next upcoming game in the series.

GTA 6 is set to release in the fall of 2025 and this has been confirmed by Take Two Interactive, the parent company for Rockstar Games. Till the final game releases, interesting leaks around GTA 6 map, release of official trailer 2, features and AI enabled gameplay are enough to keep the fans busy for a long time.

