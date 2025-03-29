GTA 6 Possible Delay Haunts the Games Industry, but Game Informer’s Return Gives Hope

GTA 6 fans are excited over the return of Game Informer, the first media outlet to preview GTA 5. Their GTA 5 preview featured many exclusive GTA artworks and screenshots, and the good part is that they have teased a comeback on March 25th, 2025 after shutting down last year.

GTA 5 cover story was revealed on Game Informer and the link to the copy is still present on Rockstar Games official website. This shows the relationship that Rockstar Games shares with Game Informer, but there is no official information on whether they will come up with a cover story on GTA 6 or not.

Game informer is a very respectable magazine in the gaming community, and it is very popular for its exclusive previews, interviews and cover stories on upcoming games. They have a special relationship with Rockstar Games, as they have covered their two recent and extremely successful entries, GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2. Their relationship with Rockstar Games has given some hope to GTA 6 fans that they would be getting some kind of info or reveal on GTA 6 very soon. This info according to the fans could be the exact release date of GTA 6, or trailer 2 reveal date.

Here is the post on ‘X’ from the user ‘Game Informer’ and it marks their return:

Game Informer is back! The entire team is returning and we can't wait to reconnect. Come join us to celebrate the best in games, the people who make games, and the people who play games from around the world.



Learn more: https://t.co/oRgjZW1zfF pic.twitter.com/4nCNqzv2pX — Game Informer (@gameinformer) March 25, 2025

GTA 6 Possible Release Delay and its Impact on Other Publishers

Rockstar Games has broken all rules with GTA 6, as there has been no official information on the game since the release of its first official trailer, which happened almost 500 days back. The fans are hoping for GTA 6 trailer 2 release in April 2025, but there is still no official information from Rockstar Games on this front. Most of the publishers are now busy speculating the exact release date for GTA 6, as they need to plan their upcoming releases accordingly. Some of the publishers are even scared of a deadly combination that comprises of GTA 6 and Rockstar Games.

A recent article on PC Gamer throws some light on GTA 6 release date speculation and its impact on other publishers. The article titled “The specter of a GTA 6 delay haunts the games industry: 'Some companies are going to tank' if they guess wrong, says analyst” focuses on the way gaming companies are going to tank, if GTA 6 gets delayed. The article further elaborates on Ben Porter’s statement who is the director of consulting at games industry intelligence firm Newzoo, who says that the near future plan of many game studios depends on whether or not GTA 6 releases in 2025. He believes that making a wrong guess would be disastrous for some of the gaming studios.

Ben Porter further states in an interview with PC Gamer “If you're a game company who's holding its breath waiting for GTA 6 to get out, and then it gets delayed by three, four, five, six months, what do you do? To this he replies “You either have to be able to launch into that big black hole that's been left open now, or you have to extend your run rate by an additional six months—I'm certain some companies are going to tank as a result of that, right?"

He has an opinion that most of the major games titles like Assassin’s Creed Shadows and Starfield were delayed and this according to him leaves a possibility that GTA 6 might also get delayed. GTA 6 is scheduled to launch in the fall of 2025 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles, and this leaves other gaming studios with no other option but to release their titles in the spring or summer of 2026, as this would help them in avoiding the competition. But, if GTA 6 itself gets delayed to the spring or summer of 2026, then these gaming studios are not left with any other option apart from delaying their release. He says that Borderlands 4 releasing in September 23, 2025, is one major hint towards GTA 6 being delayed. His argument is why a big company like Take- Two Interactive which owns the two titles would put the games in competition with each other.

GTA 6 exact release date is still a mystery, and even the publishers are not aware of the fact whether the release of the game is on track or not. GTA 6 release delay could be a disaster for the gaming studios that have already shifted the release of their games in the spring or summer of 2026 in order to avoid the competition.

