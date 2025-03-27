GTA 6 Trailer 2 on April 1, 2025, or the End of Mt. Chiliad Mystery?

GTA 6 trailer 2 release date has seen many theories in the last one year, but none of them have been able to predict the exact release date. One of the most popular release date theories for GTA 6 trailer 2 was the Moon theory, which predicted the release date as December 27th, but the theory failed to deliver the trailer on the predicted date. GTA 6 fans were really disappointed after they failed to receive any Christmas cheer from Rockstar Games in the form of trailer 2 or some gameplay screenshots, but all this hasn’t stopped them from making some more predictions on the release date of trailer 2 for the highly anticipated game. Yes, the hype for the game is real, and this is what motivates the fans to dig deeper into small details or clues dropped by Rockstar Games on various occasions.

Rockstar Games has been extremely silent over GTA 6, and this actually is the main reason behind so many fan theories. This year the only good piece of news that GTA 6 fans received was reconfirmation of the fall release window of GTA 6 by Take-Two Interactive. They made this announcement after their February 2025 financial earnings call and this again started the process of GTA 6 trailer 2 fan theories. Though February 14th and March 25th, 2025, failed to deliver the trailer, but the fans are now looking forward to April 1st, 2025 as the next possible date for the release of GTA 6 trailer 2.

GTA 6 Trailer 2 on April Fool’s Day or Just Another Fake Theory?

GTA 6 trailer 2 April 1st release date theory has reference to a T-shirt that was discovered by the fans in GTA Online. This T-shirt predicted the correct release date for GTA 6 trailer 1, and this same T-shirt has several dates printed around it, which also includes the date 040125. So, now the GTA 6 fans believe that the release date for trailer 2 was hidden right before them, and now they expect the trailer to drop on April 1st 2025. The date on the T-shirt falls on April Fool’s Day and the numbers on the shirt can be translated to “ONE DAY WILL REVEAL ALL”. This has actually motivated GTA 6 fans to believe that Rockstar Games is possibly teasing April Fool’s Day as the day when GTA 6 trailer 2 would drop.

Some GTA 6 Fans Believe that April 1st 2025 Could be Related to the Mt. Chiliad Mystery

GTA 5 fans would know that Mt. Chiliad is a possible myth and an Easter Egg in Grand Theft Auto 5. Rockstar Games former developer Ben Hinchliffe had shut down the Mt. Chiliad mystery by revealing that the Easter egg was “Just to Mess with People”.

A user ‘TGG’ has posted on ‘X’ that “I have a theory. IF this shirt has nothing to do with GTA 6, it is almost certainly related to the chiliad mystery. All of the symbols on the shirt can be seen within the Mt Chiliad bunkers.”

Here is the post on ‘X’ by the user ‘TGG’

I have a theory.



IF this shirt has nothing to do with GTA 6, it is almost certainly related to the chiliad mystery. All of the symbols on the shirt can be seen within the Mt Chiliad bunkers.



The date on this shirt is 04.01.25 - April Fool’s day.



The numbers on the shirt can… pic.twitter.com/eyHkTW5Q6u — TGG (@TGGonYT) March 26, 2025

He further adds that Rockstar Games has done April Fool’s events in the past and as GTA 6 is almost out, Rockstar Games might be ready to draw the Chiliad mystery to a close. According to him, on this April Fool’s Day Rockstar Games might just reveal that we’ve been “fools” for believing in the Chiliad mystery for the past 12 years.

GTA 6 Fans and Their Expectations from Trailer 2

GTA 6 trailer 1 revealed Lucia, the female protagonist of the game, but there was no information on Jason, who is the male protagonist of the game. The game promises to take you back to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City and a glimpse of magnificent graphics and visuals was caught by the fans through the first trailer. Now, the fans are expecting that trailer 2 would reveal some info about Jason and his special abilities in the game. Also, the next trailer could reveal some more info about the expansive map and the interactive gameplay mechanism of the game.

GTA 6 trailer 2 release date is still a mystery and the fans are really looking forward to some more info on the game. Rockstar Games has promised to deliver the game in the fall of 2025, and if the release of the game is on track, then now is the time for them to start marketing the game.

