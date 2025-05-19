GTA 6 Possible Mini Sports Activities Include Pool, Fishing and More

GTA 6 trailer 2 and seventy screenshots released by Rockstar Games took the fans on a fantastic journey to the virtual world of GTA 6. The game was earlier delayed by Rockstar games, and is now set to release on May 26, 2026 for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. A detailed analysis of GTA 6 trailer 2 and screenshots revealed some fantastic details about the game which includes some of the mini sports that would be a part of the game. Most of the GTA Series fans had been asking about Fishing as an activity in GTA 6, and from one of the released screenshots it can be concluded that Fishing will be one of the activities that the players would be able to get engaged in GTA 6. Here are some of the mini sports activities that could be a possibility in GTA 6, and most of them have already been confirmed by GTA 6 trailer 2 and screenshots.

Pool/Billiards

Who wouldn’t like to play pool in GTA 6, and the mini-game seems to be confirmed through one of the screenshots in the game. This is the Cal Hampton (02) Screenshot, where Jason is playing a game of Pool/ Billiards in GTA 6 with Cal Hampton. So, it would be really groovy to be able to play a game of Pool in the game.

Fishing

Ah! Fishing is one activity that the fans had been asking for GTA 5 also. So, have we really got Fishing as an activity in GTA 6? Fishing as an activity also seems to be confirmed in the game through one of the screenshots for Jason Duval. If you look closely into the screenshot number 3 for Jason Duval, you will find him holding a fishing rod in his hand. So, it looks like Rockstar Games has really listened to the requests made by GTA 6 fans this time, and has included Fishing as one of the activities in the game.

Tennis/ Basketball

GTA 6 promises to take you back to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City, but this Vice City is lively in the daytime also. Vice City 03 screenshot on closer look reveals Basketball and Tennis as a mini-sport in the game. Earlier there were rumors that Basketball as an activity would be practiced in the prison, but the new screenshots reveal that Vice City also allows you to shoot hoops.

Scuba Diving

The screenshot number four for Leonida Keys confirm Scuba Diving as an activity. GTA 6 leaks that happened in September 2022 also confirmed some underwater activities as part of the gameplay, but those were just rumors, and now with the official screenshots you can take Scuba Diving as a confirmed activity in GTA 6.

Mini-Golf

The first screenshot for Cal Hampton confirms mini-golf as an activity in GTA 6. This is the first screenshot for Cal Hampton, where he is standing with a Golf Stick resting on his shoulders, while there is a game of mini-golf going on in the background.

Beach Football

Beaches are an important part of Vice City and this is where all the action starts. Apart from the NPCs walking around leisurely on the beach, you can see a player playing Beach Football in the background. This is the number 5 screenshot from Vice City.

Hunting and Kayaking

Mount Kalaga National Park has created a lot of buzz among the GTA 6 fans, as there is no such hilly location in Florida that can be a replica of Mount Kalaga. Now, the fans also believe that this location might open up new boundaries for some new states that would be included in the GTA 6 map. However, apart from the rumors, Mount Kalaga National Park 03 screenshot reveals that hunting and Kayaking could be the possible activities in GTA 6.

Other Activities Revealed in GTA 6 Official Screenshots

Some other activities like the Cage Fighting, Dirt Bike Racing, Dancing, and Strip Club could also be a part of the GTA 6 gameplay.

GTA 6 trailer 2 and screenshots revealed a lot about the highly anticipated game. The new trailer revealed Jason’s story and the love angle storyline, while the screenshots revealed some new locations, characters and the activities that would be possible in the game.

