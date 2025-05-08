GTA 6 Trailer 2 Breakdown Reveals that the Game Could Feature More than 3 States

GTA 6 fans were really stunned by the sudden release of GTA 6 trailer 2 on May 6, 2025, which was eventually followed by Rockstar Games dropping seventy screenshots for the game. The trailer is approximately 2 minutes 46 seconds long, and it reveals a lot about the highly anticipated game. GTA 6 trailer 2 not only revealed the male protagonist of the game, Jason, but it also gave us a second peek into the fictional world of Leonida. GTA 6 trailer 2 release was enough to surprise the fans, but what made the whole thing even more interesting was the release of seventy screenshots for the game which was followed by the trailer 2 release. These GTA 6 screenshots revealed new characters, new locations and also gave some hints about the expected activities in GTA 6. Here we are bringing to you a GTA 6 trailer 2 analysis done by a hardcore GTA Series fan ‘TGG’.

GTA 6 Trailer 2 Breakdown Reveals 3 More States Apart from Leonida

GTA 6 trailer 2 breakdown clearly reveals cars that have a license plate from other states apart from the State of Leonida. Most of the cars have a license plate that shows Leonida as the main state, but there are some cars that have license plates from Gloriana. Gloriana license plate looks like a parody of the Georgia license plate. So, there could be a possibility that Rockstar Games might introduce Georgia as a part of the map later in the game. Mount Kalaga National Park could be a location in Georgia or Gloriana, as there are no mountain ranges that are that high in Florida or its virtual representation Leonida. Rockstar Games has already described the location as a national landmark up against the state’s northern border. Mount Kalaga, offers prime, hunting, fishing, and off-road trails.

Activity on the northern border of the state could refer to some action beyond the border also. So, there are high chances that GTA 6 map might not be an island this time, and we could get more than more states to explore and play. Some of the other license plates that raise the same doubt are the license plates from Liberty City, and a license plate that looks quite similar to the Arizona license plate. Nothing can be confirmed till Rockstar Games announces this officially, but with GTA 6 Online coming up later there are chances that the fans might get an opportunity to play GTA 6 beyond the State of Leonida.

Michael’s Boat From GTA 5 Spotted in a Photo Frame

There is a shot in GTA 6 trailer 2 where Jason is watching television, and there in a photo frame on the left where Michael’s boat from GTA 5 can be spotted. The credit for spotting Michael’s boat goes to Cyber BOI. Michael’s boat was stolen in GTA 5 Story, and a lot of fan theories have believed in the fact that the boat would land up in Leonida. Now, there is a possibility the fans would be able to find Michael’s boat while cruising around Florida Keys on the GTA 6 map.

Phil Cassidy from GTA Vice Could Make a Comeback

Jason’s television screen also shows Phil’s ammunition, and the fans believe that Phil Cassidy might be returning to GTA 6. Some of the fans also believe otherwise, as the Phil Cassidy from GTA Vice City is very different from the one on the television screen.

Money in GTA 6 has Reference to Red Dead Redemption 2

Cash hanging out of pockets in GTA 6 trailer 2 has pictures of presidents from Red Dead Redemption 2. The President on 1 dollar note is President Hardwin.

GTA 6 trailer 2 breakdown offers a bigger picture of the game, as some of the details present in the trailer reveal what has not been officially announced. GTA 6 hype is back with the release of trailer 2 and screenshots, and the fans are now waiting to see the real magnificence of the game once it releases.

