GTA 6 Release Date, Trailer 2, Screenshots, Characters and Locations-Latest Update

GTA 6 and its glittery virtual world has been enticing the fans for a long time now. The game has been in development for long, and the anticipation for the game has managed to cross all heights, despite a delay in its release. GTA 6 has seen many glorified leaks, and every leak has added a different angle to the untold story of the highly anticipated game. Rockstar’s silence on GTA 6, since the release of its official trailer 1 in December 2023, also pushed the fans to come up with many GTA 6 theories that mostly failed to come up with the right release date.
GTA 6- A New Chapter Unfolds
On May 6, 2025, a new chapter began in GTA 6 with the release of GTA 6 trailer 2, and what added to the delight of the fans was the release of seventy screenshots for the game. The trailer and the screenshots together took the fans on a mesmerizing journey into the vibrant, yet dark world of GTA 6. GTA 6 trailer 2 introduced Jason, the male protagonist of GTA 6 for the first time, while a total of seventy screenshots revealed new characters, locations, and some possible activities of the game.
GTA 6 Release Date
GTA 6 release date has been through many leaks, but none of the leaks could reveal that the game would be delayed to 2026. GTA 6 was confirmed to launch in the fall of 2025 for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles, but in early May 2025, a delay in the release of the highly anticipated game was announced by Rockstar Games. GTA 6 is now scheduled to release on May 26, 2026, and this release delay news frustrated the excited GTA 6 fans to a large extent. Rockstar Games came out with a post on their Newswire and social media where they clearly stated that their passion for perfection delayed the game. They also stated that they wanted to deliver more than what was expected from GTA 6, and this definitely needs more time, so there was a delay. Innumerable posts on social media by the frustrated fans revealed how the news about delay in GTA 6 release broke their heart.
Why GTA 6 Release Got Delayed?
Most of the fans were assured that the game would come out in the fall of 2025, as this release window for GTA 6 was confirmed by Take-Two Interactive CEO, Strauss Zelnick in their last financial earnings call. Investors had to be made happy and all the other games by Take-Two Interactive had a confirmed release date, and this portrayed a rosy picture for a fall release window for GTA 6. But all of a sudden, before Take-Two’s, May 2025, financial earnings call, Rockstar Games came out with GTA 6 release delay news, and the fans starting analyzing the reason behind the delay.
An insider, Jason Schreier said “Too much work, not enough time and a real desire to avoid crunch” was the real reason behind GTA 6 delay. He also added that GTA 6 release delay was inevitable, and none of the developers working with Rockstar Games believed in the fall 2025 release window of GTA 6. A post on subreddit by a Rockstar employee also revealed that GTA 6 has been fully finished and is playable since January 2025, and the story includes all the characters and missions. This refers to single player world being complete and fully playable in GTA 6. The post also revealed that a delay in GTA 6 release is not because of the fact that the game is broken or not complete, but because of the fact that Rockstar Games is working on getting GTA 6 Online right this time. So, no one knows what was the actual reason behind delay, but now we are getting GTA 6 on May 26, 2026 for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles.
GTA 6 Trailer 2- Unfolds GTA 6 Story and the Male Protagonist, Jason
Rockstar Games delighted the fans by dropping GTA 6 trailer 2 on May 6, 2025, without any prior information. GTA 6 trailer 2 revealed a lot about the male protagonist of the game, Jason, and this information was much expected by the fans.
The story for GTA 6 was revealed by Rockstar Games as “The plot involves the two main protagonists Jason and Lucia who have always known that the deck is stacked against them, but when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves engaged with the darkest side of the sunniest side of America. In the middle of a criminal conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida, forced to rely on each other, more than ever if they want to make it out alive. Jason Duval wants an easy life, but things just keep getting harder.”
After releasing GTA 6 trailer 2, Rockstar Games confirmed that the trailer was captured in-game, and the whole thing ran on base PS5. Visuals and graphics of the trailer were excellent and now the fans are looking forward to play the game on their console.
GTA 6 Screenshots- Seventy Screenshots Revealed New Characters, Locations, and Some Activities of the Game
GTA 6 Screenshots Reveal 8 New Characters from GTA 6
Jason’s Story- Wants an Easy Life, but Gets a Complicated One
The first trailer for GTA 6 didn’t reveal anything about Jason, and the fans were really expecting trailer 2 to give them some more information about Jason and the game. GTA 6 trailer 2 reveals that Jason grew up around grifters and crooks. Rockstar Games reveals that Jason was a troubled teen who joins the army in order to get away from his bad influences. But later he again gets entangled with criminals after returning home from the army. The new trailer for GTA 6 then shows Jason driving down to collect Lucia from prison, where she is serving time for ‘protecting her family’. The trailer clip then moves on to show love scenes between Jason and Lucia, action sequences, and the outer world of GTA 6. Jason is expected to come with some weapon skills, and this can be inferred from the screenshot where he is holding a gun in his hand while aiming for shooting.
Lucia Kaminos- Taught to Fight as Soon as She Could Walk
Lucia is the female protagonist of GTA 6, and also the first female protagonist of the entire GTA Series. Lucia was taught to fight as soon as she could walk by her father. She lands up in Leonida jail while protecting her family. Lucia is ready to make smart moves after getting out of prison. She is ready to take her chances with Jason, to make the odds work in her favor.
Cal Hampton
Cal Hampton is Jason’s friend and a fellow associate of Brian’s. Cal feels safest hanging out at home or in snooping on Coast Guard coms with a few beers. Cal is at the low tide of America and seems to be extremely happy there. The second screenshot for Carl Hampton shows Pool as an activity and this makes the game different from GTA 5.
Booby Ike
Booby Ike is a local Vice City legend and he also acts like it. He is one of the few to transform his time in the streets into a legitimate empire which spans around real estate, a strip club, and a recording studio. Booby might look casual from his approach, but from the inside he is all about business.
Dre'Quan Priest
More of a hustler than a gangster, Dre'Quan Priest is really passionate about breaking into music.
Real Dimez
Viral videos and Viral hooks signify Real Dimez in GTA 6. She is inot making money with rap tracks and her social media presence.
Raul Bautista
Confident but cunning, Raul Bautista, is a seasoned bank robber, who is always on the hunt for talent, ready to take risks that bring the biggest rewards. He seems to be a rich guy but surely a bad one, as he might be the one running the biggest heists in Vice City.
Brian Heder
Brian Heder is a classic drug runner from the golden age of smuggling and the keeps. Brian seems to be letting other people do his dirty work. Jason seems to be living rent free at one of his properties as long as he helps with local shakedowns.
GTA 6 Screenshots Reveal Six New Locations on GTA 6 Map
Vice City
Vice City shows what excess is. The sun and shine capital of America is ready to take you back into action on the streets. GTA 6 captures the glamour, hustle, and greed of the Vice City and takes you on a journey that denotes excess. You can wander through the pastel décor hotels to the bright white sands of Ocean Beach, out to the Vice City Port, the cruise capital of the world.
Leonida Keys
Casual and easy life with flooded bars, where scuba diving has been revealed as an activity in the screenshots.
Port Gellhorn
Cheap Motels, shut down hotels make Port Gellhorn a forgotten coast. But the place has discovered a new way of making money.
Ambrosia
American industry and old school values reign supreme in Ambrosia, whatever the cost.
Grassrivers
A dangerous location with the presence of gators and other deadly predators.
Mount Kalaga National Park
A wild-wild place on GTA 6 map that offers fishing and hunting as an activity.
GTA 6 Screenshots Reveal Some Activities from the Game
Fishing as an activity is confirmed from the new screenshots, and now this new activity can also be enjoyed in the game. The fifth screenshot shows a small section of the game where Lucia is in prison, so there is a possibility that there might be a prison mission also in GTA 6. Character customization reaches a whole new level in GTA 6 with Lucia looking different in every screenshot. Basketball as an activity also looks confirmed in one of the Vice City screenshots, where you can see a bunch of basketball courts in the scene. Screenshots of Leonida keys confirm scuba diving as one of the activities in GTA 6.
GTA 6 has taken over the gaming industry by storm and now the fans are just waiting for the release of the game. GTA 6 trailer 2 and screenshots and a confirmed release date is enough to keep the hype alive for the game till its final release.
