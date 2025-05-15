GTA 6 Trailer 2 Details that You Could Have Missed- Jason, a Cop or a Prisoner

GTA 6 fans were really disappointed to get news about a delay in the release of the game. The game was set to release in the fall of 2025, but sometime back Rockstar Games announced that the game has been delayed and will now come on May 26, 2026. To add to the delight of GTA 6 fans, Rockstar Games dropped trailer 2 and seventy awesome screenshots for GTA 6, and these screenshots introduced new characters and locations for the game. GTA 6 trailer 2 delivered insane graphics and every screenshot revealed Rockstar’s passion for perfection. You might have watched the new GTA 6 trailer many times, as the trailer has crossed 475 million views till now, but there are chances that you might have still missed some minute details that reveal how magnificent the game would be once it releases officially.

GTA 6 Might Let you Purchase Lottery Tickets

If you would be able to purchase some lottery tickets in GTA 6, then it would definitely make the gameplay more interesting. This can be seen in the screenshot where Jason can be seen walking out of the convenience store with some Patriot Beer, and in this scene only you can see a man purchasing some lottery tickets. The poster on the wall in front of the man says ‘A new billionaire every week, and the name of the lottery is given as Leonida Lottery. If this is a part of GTA 6 gameplay, then you could win million dollars in the game with the help of the lottery.

GTA 6 Trailer 2 Reveals Vice City Metro System, Different Hairstyles and Random Cop Busts

The screenshot where Jason is driving to the prison to pick up Lucia reveals a lot of information including the Vice City Metro system which can be seen up on the bridge. GTA 6 leaks from September 2022 also revealed that the players would be able to ride around in the metro in GTA 6 as they did earlier in GTA 5. The same screenshot also gives you a first look at the undercover cop car, where some cops are arresting a few people who are backed up against the wall. This shows that NPC interaction would be next level in GTA 6 and you would be able to see random cop busts while driving around the city. In the same screenshot Jason has longer hair and this reveals that hair might grow in the game, and you would be able to see a bunch of different hairstyles

Could Jason be a Prisoner or a Cop in GTA 6?

As soon as Jason enters the prison, where he has gone to pick up Lucia, he introduces himself to the prison guard. The prison guard then asks him whether he has seen Jason there before? This could create a lot of theories and one of them might be whether Jason was a prisoner in the same prison before or he is an undercover cop or he has been visiting Lucia many times in the prison before. These theories are just vague and the real theory would only be revealed by Rockstar Games when the game officially releases.

Lucia’s Ankle Monitor Looks Like Some Gameplay Mechanic

The moment Lucia enters in the same screenshot; she seems to have an ankle monitor. This ankle monitor remains through the trailer and based on the earlier GTA 6 leaks this could also be one of the GTA 6 gameplay mechanism that will restrict players to some parts of the map.

Jason and Lucia are definitely a couple, but they seem to be exact opposites of each other

Jason and Lucia are a couple and Rockstar Games has made it very clear with the love scenes in the new trailer. Despite being a couple, these two seem to be really different personalities, where Jason looks like the serious, ex-military type and Lucia seems to be the light-hearted one. You also get a look at the new boat Pure Predator in the screenshot where the two are sitting close and chatting with each other. Expensive yachts, insane character customization, and interactive NPCs would make the game even better than what it seems.

GTA 6 trailer 2 reveals many such Easter Eggs that you would have missed. A lot of them would get more clarity once the game releases, and till then the fans can keep analyzing trailer 2 and screenshots breakdown for the game.

