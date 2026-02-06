GTA 6 Release Locked for Nov. 19, 2026 —Take-Two CEO Sees Console Boom Ahead

GTA 6 release was re-confirmed by Take Two CEO, Strauss Zelnick during their February financial earnings call, and the company also confirmed that marketing beats for the game will start in Summer of 2026. This has increased the hype for the game, and the fans are now looking forward to the arrival of GTA 6 trailer 3 and some more captivating marketing materials for GTA 6.

GTA 6 Release on Track- Confirmed Again?

To make the whole scenario look better, Strauss Zelnick again confirmed the release date for GTA 6 in a recent interview with Jim Cramer on his television show, Mad Money, on CNBC. Jim Cramer started the conversation by asking Strauss Zelnick, how was he so sure that GTA 6 would release on November 19, 2026? Strauss Zelnick confirmed the November release date for GTA 6 as an answer to this question and said he was sure because they have a practice of tracking the daily progress of whatever they are doing. He re-confirmed the release date for GTA 6 by adding that Take Two doesn’t spend on marketing for any game until the game is really close to its release. So, GTA 6 is really getting the Marketing Beats this summer, as Strauss Zelnick said, and the release of the game is also on track.

Zelnick also agrees that GTA 6 is the greatest entertainment products of all time. He agrees to the fact that GTA 6 already has a great word of mouth publicity, but believes that the company needs to spend heavily on marketing as it helps to bridge the gap between awareness and energy. Everyone knows that there is enough awareness for GTA 6, and all of us know it’s going to be a bigger than ever game, but marketing the game will help the fans get a glimpse of the visuals of the game. According to him marketing a game is different, as it involves a delicate and creative strategy, which helps in creating a certain level of energy for the game in the market.

Strauss Zelnick has already stated earlier that GTA 6 marketing will showcase Rockstar’s marketing creativity at its best, and this could refer to something more creative than the usual billboards ads or cover art. GTA 6 could have a marketing strategy similar to Red Dead Redemption 2, where Rockstar Games created websites and social media stuff for marketing the game. Marketing for GTA 6 would be more dynamic and real life, and this would make the fans more interested in what the virtual world of the game is going to be like when the game releases.

In a new interview, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick gives a clear signal that November 19 is locked in for GTA 6:



- He says marketing is planned for summer, and the company doesn’t spend money on it unless they’re confident that the game is really close to release

- He agrees it’s… pic.twitter.com/9NGkZCY7Yt — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) February 5, 2026

GTA 6 will Energize Console Sales

GTA 6 is officially launching on the two current-gen consoles, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, and according to Zelnick, consumers who don’t own these consoles would have to purchase a new one, if they want to play GTA 6. This would energize console sales and eventually we would be able to see higher number of PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles selling in the market.

GTA 6 is definitely going to be a mind-blowing game and the launch of the game will energize the market for anything that is associated with it. GTA 6 will also take the console sales to a higher level and no wonder console companies like Sony are also looking forward to the launch of the game before the incoming holiday season.

